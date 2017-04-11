30°
How to access flooding, cyclone disaster relief funds

Amber Hooker
| 11th Apr 2017 12:19 PM
Flood: Kelly Black and Craig McKeown clean their Gladstone St home, where flood waters were centimetres from going over the floorboards.
Flood: Kelly Black and Craig McKeown clean their Gladstone St home, where flood waters were centimetres from going over the floorboards. Allan Reinikka ROK100417aflood4

THOSE still reeling from ex-Cyclone Debbie's aftermath can access an array of government grants.

In the wake of major flooding in Rockhampton, and wild weather across Central and Northern Queensland, the State and Federal Governments have activated funding for eligible Rockhampton, Livingstone, Central Highlands and Isaac residents.

Funding for essential items, power outages, structural repairs, sporting club damage and capital loans up to $100,000 are available.

Each grant requires the applicant meet particular criteria.

State Government funding can be accessed via the Self-Recovery app, the online portal qld.gov.au/community/disasters-emergencies or ring the Community Recovery Hotline on 1800 173 349.

Here's what's available, and how to access your flood recovery money:

QUEENSLAND GOVERNMENT GRANTS

Immediate Hardship Assistance:

This grant is for immediate essential items, including food, clothing, medical supplies or temporary accommodation. Payments are $180/person, up to $900 for family of five or more.

Immediate Hardship Assistance - Essential Services Grant:

There for individuals who are directly impacted by the loss of one or more essential services(e.g. electricity, gas, water or sewerage) for more than five days and because of this are suffering hardship and are unable to provide for their own recovery. Payments are $150/person, up to $750 for family of five or more.

Financial assistance for local sporting clubs:

Under the disaster recovery program, clubs can apply for grants of up to $5,000 to assist with urgent needs such as replacing equipment or making repairs to clubhouses or grounds.

The Government will also prioritise funding for disaster affected areas during the upcoming $12 million sports infrastructure funding, offering grants up to $100,000 to upgrade, replace or build new infrastructure.

Application forms are available from local Sport and Recreation Services Offices or online at www.nprsr.qld.gov.au. For further information or assistance, phone 1300 656 191.

Essential Household Contents Grant:

This grant helps people who are uninsured or unable to claim insurance, with a contribution for repairs and essential household contents. Payments are up to $1765 for a single person or up to $5300 for a couple or family.

Structural Assistance Grant:

This grant helps eligible uninsured home owners repair their homes from any disaster sustained damages. Payments are up to $10,995 for a single person or up to $14,685 for a couple or family.

Essential Services Safety and Reconnection Scheme:

It provides home owners to reconnect essential services (e.g. electricity, gas, water or sewerage) and repair damaged service items. The scheme covers up to four essential service reconnection at a maximum of $200 each. Repairs made to those service items are up to a maximum total of $4200.

JOINT STATE AND FEDERAL GRANTS

Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements (NDRRA)

Category B assistance for the agricultural sector:

Activated for the state's agricultural sector in Rockhampton and Livingstone, Mackay, Central Highlands, Gladstone, Isaac.

Includes concessional loans of up to $250,000 and essential working capital loans of up to $100,000 and freight subsidies of up to $5,000.

Visit: www.daf.qld.gov.au or http://www.farmerdisastersupport.org.au/ or call 13 25 23.

Category B assistance for small businesses in Rockhampton and Livingstone:

Category B assistance includes Natural Disaster Assistance (Concessional Loans) for Small Business of up to $250,000 and Essential Working Capital Loans Scheme for Small Business of up to $100,000.

For Category B loan application forms, visit qraa.qld.gov.au or phone 1800 623 946.

Counselling assistance:

Personal and financial counselling assistance, as well as grants for needy individuals available in areas of Livingstone Shire.

Visit: https://www.disasterassist.gov.au/ and the Queensland Government's Disaster management website at https://www.disaster.qld.gov.au/

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  cyclone debbie disaster relief funding rockhampton floods 2017 wildweather

Local Partners

Fuel Frenzy

Win a $1,000 Fuel Voucher
Learn More

