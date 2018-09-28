Menu
HIGH DRAMA: An aerial shot above rescue location shows an overturned boat and a number of bright red location devices.
News

How to avoid disaster on the water

Maddelin McCosker
by
28th Sep 2018 2:12 PM

AFTER a lucky escape for two men off the coast of Stanage Bay this week, the Yeppoon Coast Guard has urged boaties to take extra precautions before heading out to sea.

Rescue authorities were alerted after the men made a brief call to a friend in Mount Isa on Monday evening but the phone was lost when their boat capsized, leaving them with no other means of communication.

After conducting a sea and air search for the men that night, the two men were found clinging to the rocks at the northern end of Quail Island the following morning.

Barry Williams, Commander of the Thirsty Sound Flotilla Commander said it is important for boaties to take reasonable precautions before heading out on the water.

FROM THE AIR: The search track of the rescue helicopter sent out during the same mission.
He added that if he had been provided with a more precise location, the overnight ordeal for the two men could have been avoided.

He has urged anyone planning on heading out on the water to take the follow some general precautions before leaving shore

Commander Williams said it is disappointing more people weren't aware of the free trip monitoring service provided by the Yeppoon Coast Guard.

He said that a single phone or radio call is all that's needed to dramatically improve the chances of a successful rescue.

The Emergency + app is also strongly recommended for travellers on sea or land as it enables the person needing help to provide an accurate location to emergency services in the event of an emergency.

ON THE WATER: The search track of the rescue boat sent out when two men were reported missing off the coast of Stanage Bay.
Coast Guard Yeppoon Deputy Commander John Tait said that, on a previous occasion, a kayaker had been able to transmit the latitude and longitude of her position after her craft was swamped using SMS from a mobile phone in a plastic bag. This made a successful rescue possible as it was difficult to spot such a small target in rough seas.

Mr Tait said that calls direct to the emergency services are much more effective as they avoid the possibility of delays and errors in transmission.

Yeppoon Coast Guard will provide its next Safe Boating course, including a flare demonstration, at Rosslyn Bay on Saturday 20 October from 8.30am - 11am. Call 4933 6600 to register.

PRECAUTIONS TO TAKE BEFORE LEAVING SHORE:

  • Find out what rescue services operate in your area
  • Store the phone numbers for 000 and Coast Guard or Volunteer Marine Rescue in your mobile phone.
  • Place your mobile phone in a waterproof bag.
  • Check the VHF radio channels that are used in your area - Emergency Channel 16 plus a local working channel.
  • Download the Emergency + app on your mobile phone - this free Government app will enable you to give your latitude and longitude to the 000 operator or Police.
  • Ensure that your distress beacon is current and registered - mandatory in Open waters and advisable elsewhere.
  • Check that your flares are current and in a container that will float.
  • Call the local Coast Guard or Volunteer Marine Rescue unit and provide your trip details so that they know where to search for you and what to look for in case of an emergency.
racq rescue helicopter stanage bay thirsty sound flotilla yeppoon coast guard
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

