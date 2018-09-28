How to avoid disaster on the water

HIGH DRAMA: An aerial shot above rescue location shows an overturned boat and a number of bright red location devices.

AFTER a lucky escape for two men off the coast of Stanage Bay this week, the Yeppoon Coast Guard has urged boaties to take extra precautions before heading out to sea.

Rescue authorities were alerted after the men made a brief call to a friend in Mount Isa on Monday evening but the phone was lost when their boat capsized, leaving them with no other means of communication.

After conducting a sea and air search for the men that night, the two men were found clinging to the rocks at the northern end of Quail Island the following morning.

Barry Williams, Commander of the Thirsty Sound Flotilla Commander said it is important for boaties to take reasonable precautions before heading out on the water.

He added that if he had been provided with a more precise location, the overnight ordeal for the two men could have been avoided.

He has urged anyone planning on heading out on the water to take the follow some general precautions before leaving shore

Commander Williams said it is disappointing more people weren't aware of the free trip monitoring service provided by the Yeppoon Coast Guard.

He said that a single phone or radio call is all that's needed to dramatically improve the chances of a successful rescue.

The Emergency + app is also strongly recommended for travellers on sea or land as it enables the person needing help to provide an accurate location to emergency services in the event of an emergency.

Coast Guard Yeppoon Deputy Commander John Tait said that, on a previous occasion, a kayaker had been able to transmit the latitude and longitude of her position after her craft was swamped using SMS from a mobile phone in a plastic bag. This made a successful rescue possible as it was difficult to spot such a small target in rough seas.

Mr Tait said that calls direct to the emergency services are much more effective as they avoid the possibility of delays and errors in transmission.

Yeppoon Coast Guard will provide its next Safe Boating course, including a flare demonstration, at Rosslyn Bay on Saturday 20 October from 8.30am - 11am. Call 4933 6600 to register.

PRECAUTIONS TO TAKE BEFORE LEAVING SHORE: