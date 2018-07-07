How to capture the century's longest eclipse with a camera

Partial lunar eclipse taken from central USA on 10/4/2014. Taken through an 8" reflecting telescope.

Partial lunar eclipse taken from central USA on 10/4/2014. Taken through an 8" reflecting telescope. scotspencer

WARWICK residents will wake to a blood moon in the early morning sky in the coming weeks.

On July 27 the longest lunar eclipse of the century will occur and turn the moon a fiery red, an outstanding sight to see according to local astrological photographer Mike Geisel.

"It could be quite spectacular as the light goes through the Earth's atmosphere and shines on the moon, turning it into a red colour," Dr Geisel said.

There's no need for telescopes to view the worldly event as Dr Geisel said it could be captured on a simple camera.

"The best way to capture the moon if you're using a standard camera will be to use a tripod, or try and mount the camera onto a stable surface," Dr Geisel said.

"And you will need to use a fairly long zoom.

"Also depending on your camera, you might need to push the ISO setting up to increase the sensitivity for the darkness."

Dr Geisel said when taking photos of the moon it would appear small in the image.

"It's an optical illusion, we see the moon as a large surface compared to the horizon and trees," he said.

"But when you take a photo it will come up quite tiny."

He suggested you look at the moon through a cardboard cylinder first as this is what the camera will most likely capture.

For those keen to be out of bed to witness the rare occurrence, the eclipse will be at its fullest and start to turn red from 5.30am.

To be sure it's not missed, Dr Geisel said to look west as the moon would be setting in that direction.