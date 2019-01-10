How to catch your first barra with the help of local expert

WITH the 2019 season about to kick off, snagging a first barramundi is a likely New Year's resolution for many Central Queenslanders.

So, how does one go about catching their first barramundi?

Craig Robertson from Reel Fishing CQ has some tips for novice fishermen looking to bring home an elusive barra.

Mr Robertson has been lucky enough to do what many wish they could by turning his obsession with barramundi into a job.

The 2019 barra season will be Craig's second on the Fitzroy and has slowly seen his booking numbers increasing.

Bookings are coming in fast for the 2019 season and he is already taking bookings for March.

Craig has some tips for those entering their maiden barra season.

For those planning to fish off the riverbanks, he recommends people visit a local fishing supply shop to get kitted out with a traditional set.

Luke Smith with a healthy Barramundi caught under the bridge in Rockhampton

While there, Craig recommends asking someone in the know for recommended hot spots.

Catching your own live bait will also be advantageous when trying to catch a barra.

Netted prawns or school fish are best and keeping them alive is key.

Once your line is set, Craig says to always fish off the bottom and to give yourself plenty of slack, allowing the fish to run, increasing the likelihood of a sturdy hooking.

Those who prefer fishing from boats should chat to a local and make sure all of your navigation maps are up-to-date.

"Safety should be front of mind for everyone on boats this year,” Mr Robertson said.

Barramundi have been responding well to gold lures in previous yeas and there's no reason why this year should be any different.

Lastly, novice fishermen and women should familiarise themselves with bag limits and size limits.

In Queensland, one person is allowed to take home five barramundi between the size of 58cm and 120cm.