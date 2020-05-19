How to cycle your way through iso safely

Capricorn Coast Bicycle Users’ Group members are putting up signs to remind everyone of safety rules as more people take to cycling while gyms remain closed due to coronavirus restrictions.

Capricorn Coast Bicycle Users’ Group members are putting up signs to remind everyone of safety rules as more people take to cycling while gyms remain closed due to coronavirus restrictions.

CYCLING has become the pastime of choice on the Capricorn Coast during COVID-19 restrictions, and while the region’s Bicycle Users’ Group couldn’t be happier, members are urging people to be aware of their safety.

Capricorn Coast Bicycle Users’ Group member Helen Mackay said anyone who had ridden or walked along any of the bike paths around the Capricorn Coast recently would have noticed a marked increase in the number of bikes sharing being ridden.

“With all this path activity, it’s time to remind and refresh all bike path users of common path etiquette for both harmony and safety,” Ms Mackay said.

“BUG has erected signs at various places along the pathways to help people enjoy a more hassle-free ride, with courtesy for other pathway and road users.

“If we all follow the rules, the paths will stay safe and friendly as we move into winter which is the best time for cycling here on the coast.

“It is important that everyone remembers to wear well-fitting helmets and when riding on the road ensure you obey the same road rules as vehicles.

“If you are on the pathways, ride to the left in single file if you are riding with friends, and ensure you have a bell on your bicycle to let others know when you intend to pass.”

Rod McDowell from 7 Cycle Bicycle Shop in Yeppoon said he had been flat out with cycle and parts sales since virus restrictions were put in place and like the BUG group, was keen to ensure riders stayed safe.

“We have repairs booked up for a solid two weeks and have been since the gyms closed,” Mr McDowell said.

“It is wonderful to see a surge in people getting outside and riding their bicycles, but with more people on the pathways and roads it is important to remember to be courteous to other users.

“We supply a bell with each cycle we sell to help people ride more safely.

“Seeing the front wheel coming at you when you don’t expect it is frightening and can lead to accidents when all you need to do is ring your bell before you go to pass pedestrians.

“A little bit of courtesy will make life easier for everyone.

“We always recommend safety first and foremost for the wellbeing of both cyclists and pedestrians.”

Basic bike path safety