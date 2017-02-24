35°
How to deal with the Asian House Gecko plague

Amber Hooker
| 24th Feb 2017 1:00 PM

LOVE them or hate them, geckos are still an obsession.

It took a seemingly harmless text to the editor to expose the great gecko divide between The Morning Bulletin readers, who either appreciate or are die-hard against the 'Asian House Gecko'.

On February 7, 2017 GH, Rocky asked, "Are the Asian geckos more powerful than the Aussie geckos?"

Two days later, 'Gecko Hater' weighed in with an SMS to the editor.

"Re GH & Asian (Barking) Geckos I can remember the time not that long ago that they weren't even here now in plague proportions without a doubt. THE NEW CANE TOAD. They seem to have taken over from the native ones! Does anyone have a sure fire way of instant kill on these bloody annoying filthy PESTS?," he said.

In the 14 messages to follow, fly spray, moth balls and cats were suggested remedies to the infestation.

Others couldn't get enough of the "chip, chip, chip" sound and were not fussed by the "poop everywhere".

But we wanted to put the issue to bed, and so contacted pest control expert Shane Warner of CA Pest Control.

Shane has been in the business since 1994, during which time he has witnessed the rise of the reptile.

"The Asian gecko was introduced into Australia some time ago and has continued to multiply without a form of pest control nominated for the species," he said.

"We do have mice sticky pads which we sell to people. It gets rid of a few here and there, a spider control or general pest control can also help knock a few of the Asian geckos."

Besides other lizards and snakes, Shane said the creature had virtually no other predator and often took safety in the home.

He fields about two calls a week pleading he tend to the transparent lizards.

"Asian geckos are becoming a very big problem getting into circuit boards, air conditioners, fax machines, printers, shorting out the item, sometimes rendering it no good," he said.

"Yes it's a problem that's ongoing."

He explained while major chemical companies battle it out to provide a product to eradicate dominant insects and pests such as cockroaches, termites, rats and mice, the gecko was not something commonly looked at.

As the Asian gecko rises, so too the Australian gecko falls.

Shane said the climactic conditions were perfect for the Asian gecko to breed while the native geckos numbers were lower.

He suggested two home remedies; a concoction of jalapenos and chillies in a spray bottle, or spraying them directly with Detol.

If you want to get rid of spiders make sure yon don’t chase these little guys out. Picture: Supplied
FOLLOW THE GREAT GECKO DEBATE:

February 7: ■ GH, Rocky asked, "Are the Asian geckos more powerful than the Aussie geckos?"

February 9: ■ GECKO HATER: Re GH & Asian (Barking) Geckos I can remember the time not that long ago that they weren't even here now in plague proportions without a doubt. THE NEW CANE TOAD. They seem to have taken over from the native ones! Does anyone have a sure fire way of instant kill on these bloody annoying filthy PESTS?," they said.

February 10: ■ GRAN. Re Gecko hater, I turn off lights and lie in wait with a torch for them to appear. When they are running around the room, I zap them with fly spray, actually stuns them, I then pick up and flush down the toilet, awaiting the next one.

February 11: ■ J HEGARTY, ROCKY: yes keep killing those deadly geckos idiots

February 11: ■ DAWN, ROCKY: to gran zapping geckos with fly spray & flushing down loo. Did they ever hurt or bite you. NO!, what you do is cruel. I hope those geckos invade your dreams every night

February 13: ■ B. HANSEN. Hey Dawn, would you please come and get my disgusting Geckos? Until you do I am off to buy more flyspray. Oh yeah- anyone else have any more good ideas how to kill them? Just call me Louie!!!

February 13: ■ AJ, GRACEMERE. Geckos can cause damage to air cons as well as mess. I find mothballs keep them away

February 14: ■ TERRY, ROCKHAMPTON. AJ Gracemere I will try out your way of keeping geckos away with moth balls. Is there a special moth to catch to get them or will any sort do.

February 14: ■ OLDIE, ROCKY. Geckos eat mosquitoes and flies , so why kill them?

February 15: ■ ANON: Re Geckos. Didn't they make a movie about this. "Stir of Geckos". If the Geckos keep you awake at night, I would hate to think of the fear that there cousins the Crocs and Goannas install in you. Your fly spray will be futile!

February 15: ■ HVY, ROCKY: re 13/02 Terry Rockhampton: yes mate the Indonesian Gecko Moth moth balls are the best.

February 16: ■ JEPA, ROCKY: Gecko Hater you may need to get a cat as I have heard they are good at catching Geckos.

February 17: ■ J HEGARTY: good idea more cats that way get rid of geckos and keep those native birds and animals under control a win allround while u r getting a cat get a brain

February 18: ■ GH, ROCKY: why can't people leave geckos alone, adopt a family of geckos natural born insect killers

February 18: ■ JS, WEST ROCKY: Re Jepa please don't let your cats eat geckos if possible. I have one fella who wont touch them but i have heard of others that eat them and i makes them so so sick. They have some bug which makes the cat really ill. I use surface spray. Used to use crawly cruncher but unable to buy anywhere. It was tops. Tall yellow bottle. Really good on ants too

February 20: ■ TL, DEPOT HILL: Re: geckos, we love our geckos, have counted up to 50 on kitchen ceiling at times, love their "chip chip chip". Not too fussed on their poop everywhere. Our little doggie lies in wait for any gecko silly enough to hit the floor, then rolls on them til death-to-gecko. Ditto TL, though my little fellow face plants the wall in attempt...SMS Ed

Topics:  gecko pest control reader comment

