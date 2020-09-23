How to find the perfect bra if you can’t try it on

The perfect-fitting bra can make a difference to a woman's confidence, comfort and the way clothes sit.

But the pandemic and our new no-touch, social distance way of shopping for clothes now extends to underwear with lingerie retailers adjusting their services to allow for contactless, or even zoom, consultations.

There are also online bra calculators and You Tube tutorials to ensure all customers get support where it is needed.

Honey Birdette launched virtual video appointments at the outbreak of the pandemic to help their customers get fitted.

"Think of it like a virtual change room from the comfort of your own home," founder Eloise Monaghan told SMARTDaily.

Shopper Samantha Maceri is searching for bras with the help of sales assistant Charlotte Lewis at the Honey Birdette Store in Pitt Street Sydney, Australia. Picture: Daily Telegraph / Gaye Gerard

"Our staff are trained to look at a women's back and chest and know what size they are. Seeing the shape of a woman tells us so much more than measurements."

The virtual appointments also take into consideration the different bust shapes and find bras that suit. For example a Demi Cup Bra is ideal for smaller, firmer busts while a Balconette Bra is perfect for women with a softer, lower density bust as the bra lifts from underneath. The Plunge Cup Bra is great for firmer busts as it pushes the breasts together while the Soft Cup Bra has no push-up or padding, so more suited for fuller breasts and to wear everyday.

Getting help from a fitting expert is easier and faster, but there are other options. Picture: Daily Telegraph / Gaye Gerard

Intimo also offer a virtual fitting service, where they coach you over the phone about finding the right bra for you.

Bras N Things staff have also adapted their intimate wear fitting technique in stores to be completely contactless.

National Retail Manager Tabitha Wickson believes getting help from a fitting expert is easier and faster, but there are other options. " If you can't get to a store or if you prefer to do a fitting at home, it is possible to take your own measurements by essentially measuring your under bust and over bust. You can then use Bras N Things' online calculator to find your bra and cup size," she said.

For those buying bras from home, a tape measure is needed.

Department store Myer might have also temporarily stopped their bra fitting service, they have a detailed online guide about how to find your perfect fit complete with YouTube video tutorials.

Note, when you are buying online many stores have extended their returns and exchange windows to allow for any potential delays with delivery. Monaghan adds this is particularly helpful for men who are trying to buy underwear for their partner. "Our staff will try to talk them through the different fit in stores but of course our return policy is very open."

Originally published as How to find the perfect bra if you can't try it on