How to get $11,000 grant to protect your home from cyclones

CENTRAL Queenslanders can apply for up to $11,250 in government funding to help protect their homes from cyclone damage.

The Queensland Government has announced an additional $21.25 million to its Household Resilience Program, in an effort to assist regional and North Queenslanders at the mercy of destructive cyclones.

This is welcome news for residents who endured Cyclone Marcia’s fury in 2015.

For these residents, the damage a cyclone can cause is still a real and present danger, but due to the challenging economic climate following drought, fires and COVID-19, storm protection is not something many can afford.

The Household Resilience Program aims to fix this problem, by providing financial assistance to eligible homeowner - occupiers with a grant of up to 75 per cent of the cost of improvements, up to a maximum of $11,250 including GST.

Sure Insurance managing director Bradley Heath said in addition to alleviating safety concerns, the program also provides a financial incentive to eligible householders in cyclone risk areas.

“Owner-occupiers in homes built before 1984 and located within 50km of the coastline from Bundaberg to the Queensland/Northern Territory border may be eligible for a grant so I urge householders to fully explore assistance available under the Program,” Mr Heath said.

“Householders should be aware that installing cyclone resilience measure to their homes they are able to lower their home insurance premiums.

“Sure Insurance knows many people in regional Queensland have taken steps to reduce cyclone damage and we take into account home resilience measures not only for cyclone, but also against flood, bushfire and theft when we calculate and deliver a reduced insurance premium.”

The expansion comes as a part of the state’s economic reset, The Queensland Economic Recovery Strategy, which aims to help Queensland recover from COVID-19.