How to get $45k for regional home building grant

Only buyers outside of SEQ are eligible.

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk yesterday announced a new $5000 regional home building boost grant for any newly built home outside of southeast Queensland.

The grant will come on top of the existing $15,000 first homeowners grants, which Ms Palaszczuk confirmed would also be extended.

"This will mean that first home buyers in regional Queensland could be eligible to receive a grant of up to $45,000 for a newly built home when combined with the Federal Government's grant support," she said.

"To provide additional support for tradies and to respond to the homelessness impacts from COVID-19 we are committing another $100 million to accelerate a program of works for tradies' housing projects to be commenced over the next six months.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk (AAP Image/Glenn Hunt) NO ARCHIVING



"This will support 240 jobs in the construction industry."

There are several conditions of eligibility to receive the $5,000 regional home building boost grant, the first being where you live.

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

You must live in:

•Cairns

•Central Queensland

•Darling Downs Maranoa

•Mackay - Isaac - Whitsunday

•Queensland - Outback

•Toowoomba

•Townsville

•Wide Bay.

You have to be over 18 years of age and be an Australian citizen or permanent resident.

You must be building or buying a new house and the house, including the land, must be valued at less than $750,000.

You can't have received a previous regional home building grant and if you are building a new home it must commence from June 16.

Eligible contracts have to be entered between 16 June 2020 and 31 December 2020.

There are two kinds of acceptable contracts - a contract to buy a new home or a contract to build a new home.

If you are building your first house you may also be able to apply for the Queensland first homeowners' grant.

More details on how to and when to apply will be released by the State Government by the end of June.