How to get a cheaper new iPhone

The Apple iPhone 11 will be available in Australia from Friday. Picture: Supplied

APPLE'S new iPhone hasn't even hit stores yet but the brand's loyalists are already figuring out the best way to get their hands on one quick.

iPhone 11 can be unboxed and in Australian hands from Friday September 20 with official stores and telcos being flooded with preorders for the latest model.

This week Apple announced it would also allow customers to trade in their older model phones to get the iPhone 11 a cheaper price.

The Apple store lists the phone for preorder from $1199 in a colours white, black, green, yellow, purple or red. Larger storage options and the 'Pro' or 'Pro Max' editions cost up to $2349 outright.

The new iPhone 11 will be on sale in Australia from Friday. Picture: Tony Avelar

An Optus 26-month phone plan for the iPhone 11 standard costs $79 a month ($2844) while the 'Pro Max' costs $97 a month ($3492 total).

However, if you're willing to buy the phone outright you might be in for some decent savings if you're willing to part with your older phones.

Using Apple Trade to trade in your iPhone Xs Max will get you roughly $810 in credit towards the new phone. The standard iPhone X will get you about $550.

Apple is also allowing trade in of older models as well as iPads, MacBooks and Apple Watches.

An iPhone 6s released in 2015 will still get you up to $100 off your new phone.

An iPhone 7 Plus will get you about $310 and an iPhone 8 will get you the same.

A MacBook Pro will get you up to $620 and a series 4 Apple Watch will get about $140.

If you're not quite ready to buy a new phone but want to purge yourself of your old haul anyway Apple offers trade in for store credit and gift cards.

"No matter the model or condition, we can turn it into something good for you and good for the planet," their website states.

The Apple iPhone 11 Pro features three rear cameras. Picture: Supplied

Apple Australia have confirmed customers can trade multiple phones to boost their store credit so if you've got a haul of old products you could be sitting on enough cash towards the new phone.

A spokeswoman told News Corp the imitative was Apple's way of doing their bit to help the environment by encouraging customers to recycle their products.

The company also allows customers to recycle devices that have no trade in value.

"We'll make sure it's recycled responsibly or given a chance to be used again. You can bring your batteries and old Apple products to any Apple Store, and we'll recycle them responsibly, free of charge," the website reads.