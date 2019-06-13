How to get a job at Adani’s $1b Carmichael mega-mine

Generic mine worker working with machinery in the mine. mining industry miner

Now Adani's Carmichael mine has jumped the final hurdle, jobs will soon be flowing. Here's how to land a job with Adani >>

The final tick-off will be regarded as a win for regional communities in north and central Queensland relying on the economic boost from the mining industry.

About 1500 direct jobs and 6750 indirect jobs are expected to be created by the project.

Roles already available

Environment Officer

Land & Interface Coordinator

Environmental Adviser - Mining

Contracts Administrator - Mine

Structural Supervisor

Senior Structural Superintendent

Construction Supervisor - Mine

Track engineer

Area manager

Track package manager

Procurement manager

Visit the Adani Jobs Portal to apply for these jobs.

Construction jobs and positions when the mine is operational will be advertised via the Adani Jobs Portal as soon as they become available.

Tips for success

1. Apply early. Just because a job has a deadline / closing date, doesn't mean recruiters will be poring through resumes as soon as they arrive in their inbox.

2. Have a professional give your CV a once-over. Resumes and cover letters with spelling and grammar errors will be looked unfavourably upon by recruiters.

3. Upload your polished CV to the Adani jobs board now, to get on the front foot. You can create an 'AirCV' which you can also print and share with other employers.