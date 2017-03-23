28°
How to get a job with Adani

Geoff Egan
| 23rd Mar 2017 1:49 PM
Construction Skills Queensland CEO Brett Schimming has urged people wanting to work in proposed mined to learn the skills they need before the mine is up and running.
Construction Skills Queensland CEO Brett Schimming has urged people wanting to work in proposed mined to learn the skills they need before the mine is up and running.

WANT to work for Adani? Don't wait for the proposed Carmichael coal mine to be approved to prepare yourself for the job.

That's the message from a leading construction training expert.

Speaking at the launch of the 2017 Major Project Pipeline Report, Construction Skills Queensland chief executive officer Brett Schimming said central Queensland jobseekers looking to the proposed Carmichael should upskill before applying for the job or risk missing out.

Mr Schimming said, if approved, the Carmichael mine would attract job applications from people from across Australia.

"You can't just assume that you'll get a job there because you're a local,” he said.

"Look at the work you want to do, do you need ticket for it? Can you get a bit of experience somewhere else first?

"A project like Carmichael will attract people from across the country, you've got to be able to market yourself to them.”

The Major Projects report said infrastructure investment was expected to increase after 2017.

BIS Oxford economist Adrian Hartsaid mining would rebound - although not to the boom level.

Mr Hart said Queensland should be looking at building infrastructure to support other industry sectors including tourism and education.

"Queensland is not Western Australia - it is not a one-trick pony. Queensland has many other tricks it can rely on to grow the economy,” he said.

"We should be looking to invest in airports, we should be looking at roads, we should be looking at utilities.”

Mr Hart said Queensland was at the forefront of growth in international tourism.

"Yeah tourists will come to Brisbane, they'll come to Sydney but they want to go to the Barrier Reef. They want to go to north Queensland,” he said.

Until this year the threshold to be included in the report was a $100 million value. Due to the low number of projects, that was halved to $50 million for this report.

Mr Hart said State and Federal Government should consider both asset leasing and borrowing money to fund worthwhile projects. He also called on governments to approve more private sector proposals.

ARM NEWSDESK

The Sunshine Coast Daily
