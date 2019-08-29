Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dominoes is offering free pizza at lunch today to launch it's plant-based product.
Dominoes is offering free pizza at lunch today to launch it's plant-based product.
Food & Entertainment

How to get free pizza for lunch

29th Aug 2019 10:14 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DOMINO'S will give away 200 free "beef" pizzas for lunch at its New Farm store today. But there's a catch.

The pizzas will be from the chain's new plant-based beef range.

The giveaway will start at 12pm, with customers able to choose from plant-based Beef Taco Fiesta, plant-based Beef Loaded Burger or plant-based Beef & Onion pizzas.

The three new pizzas contain plant-based beef, which was developed and made in Brisbane from soy protein.

Domino's say the new pizzas were more about inclusiveness, rather than targeting vegans.

The plant-based beef pizza range will be available nationwide from September 2.

*Limit 1 Large pizza per person, while stocks last. Pizzas cannot be customised.

More Stories

dominos plant-based veganism

Top Stories

    Waterline eatery takes out best breakfast in industry awards

    premium_icon Waterline eatery takes out best breakfast in industry awards

    News 'It's all about how you treat the produce every step of the work, from grass-feeding to ageing it': restaurant family runs won cattle in Banana shire

    Rocky Men's Shed: Giving people like Paul a reason to live

    premium_icon Rocky Men's Shed: Giving people like Paul a reason to live

    Health Following a successful BBQ, focus shifts to new shed construction.

    • 29th Aug 2019 9:00 AM
    Council narrows down potential sites for sports precinct

    premium_icon Council narrows down potential sites for sports precinct

    News Many community groups are wanting to expand with no room to go

    Back to drawing board to fix Hanrahan's crossing

    premium_icon Back to drawing board to fix Hanrahan's crossing

    News Latest report to fix the crossing approach has come in at $415,000