Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Electoral Commissioner Pat Vidgen encouraged Queenslanders to lodge an application and be part of democracy in action.
Electoral Commissioner Pat Vidgen encouraged Queenslanders to lodge an application and be part of democracy in action.
Careers

JOBS GALORE: 10,000 staff needed to run council elections

Shelley Strachan
11th Nov 2019 2:48 PM | Updated: 2:48 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Electoral Commission of Queensland is now recruiting more than 10,000 staff to work at the local government elections in March next year.

A range of temporary positions are available across the state and people can apply to work for a day, a night or a couple of weeks.

Electoral Commissioner Pat Vidgen encouraged Queenslanders to lodge an application and be part of democracy in action.

"We need people to help us deliver democracy in polling booths from Thursday Island to Goondiwindi and out to Birdsville," Mr Vidgen said.

"There are a range of temporary positions available and all staff are paid so it is a great way to earn some extra money, whether you work for a day or a week."

"It is also a really meaningful job that looks good on a resume, so that's a bonus for students and people who might have limited work experience."

To work at an election you must be an Australian citizen, at least 16 years-old and you must be on the electoral roll.

Applicants aged 16 or 17 can be provisionally enrolled as they're still too young to vote.

"The ECQ normally consists of about 50 staff but come election time we need more than 10,000 people so that's why we're already recruiting," Mr Vidgen said.

"I'd encourage anyone who'd like to work with us in March 2020 to head to the ECQ website and apply now."

A full list of position descriptions, pay rates, eligibility criteria and other details can be found on the ECQ website (www.ecq.qld.gov.au).

Training and support will be provided to successful applicants.

council elections electoral commission of queensland gympie council boundaries gympie regional council election 2016
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Video: Firefighters' miraculous effort to repel blaze

        premium_icon Video: Firefighters' miraculous effort to repel blaze

        News This house was saved against all odds by the heroic efforts of volunteer firefighters. WATCH THE STUNNING FOOTAGE

        FIRE UPDATE MONDAY: Eight dwellings lost to blaze near Yeppoon

        FIRE UPDATE MONDAY: Eight dwellings lost to blaze near...

        News 2.30pm: Some respite on the horizon before conditions worsen next week.

        And the winner is... Empire, again

        premium_icon And the winner is... Empire, again

        News For the 2nd consequtive year, Empire Apartment Hotel has taken out a major...

        Surprising find after police search driver’s backpack

        premium_icon Surprising find after police search driver’s backpack

        Business It was just a simple vehicle intercept by police, but it’s the surprise on the...