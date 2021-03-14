How to get the best price for your property

Naturally, when it comes to selling your home you hope for the best sale price, however, working out what needs to be done to achieve that can feel overwhelming and little things that can affect your sale price may be overlooked.

Before you get started, pour a cup of coffee, pop on your buying shoes and take a tour of your property, look at each room with fresh eyes and try to visualise what someone viewing your home for the first time will see. Make notes as you go, this can serve as a checklist later on.

Now that you have identified some areas that could do with a spruce up, it's time to get your hands dirty, whip out the cleaning products and set to work, move again from room to room giving everything a thorough clean and begin decluttering.

Whip out the cleaning products Picture: Cottonbro

People need to be able to move freely throughout your home if they are distracted by or are stepping over clutter, they may not consider your property as seriously as you would like.

Cutting boards, sandwich makers or anything else claiming your benchspace, needs to be stored away. In bedrooms and living areas ensure books, toys and other household items are in their correct homes and when it comes to random items like stacks of paperwork or personal belongings that seemingly have nowhere to live, find them somewhere suitable where they can be packed away neatly.

Always remember inside cupboards, garages and outdoor areas, this is the perfect time to adopt a minimalist approach.

De-Clutter – Clutter is very distracting for someone viewing your home Picture: Cottonbro

If you feel any pieces of your furniture are a little bulky or space-taking, move them.

Your aim is to create the feeling of space throughout your home.

Now for the fun part - decorating. Unless you have a natural flair for homestyle, it's best to lean toward a fairly neutral colour scheme and be guided by it. If your favourite cushion or anything else you treasure doesn't quite suit the theme, put them away for now.

Always ensure ornaments, furniture and other oddities are fit for display. Broken or damaged household items can quickly unravel your overall look. If in doubt move it out.

Add a splash of colour with fresh produce Picture: Ella Olsson

When considering painting, try to stick to a natural colour scheme. Though a splash of colour and a feature wall may be to your taste, a simpler colour choice will appeal to a broader market and allows buyers to imagine themselves in the space.

Keep in this theme when choosing your linen or drapery. Opt for lighter natural tones to brighten your space or deeper earthy hues to create warmth. Experiment with layering. Use different textures to add depth. This is especially helpful when you are scaling back your use of colour.

Wall art is another wonderful way to add interest and you don't need to spend a fortune. Borrow from friends or relatives or consider hiring a statement piece or two. Perhaps pick up some inexpensive prints and frame them to achieve a coercive look throughout.

Beauty in simplicity Picture: Karolina Grabowska

Finally, nothing freshens your space like greenery. Plants alone can invoke the feeling of homeliness and for the finishing touch, brighten your entry with a bunch of flowers or a colourful bowl of fresh produce.

Now you are ready to throw open your doors to potential buyers, good luck!

Jacinta Emms is a Sunshine Coast-based jewellery designer and Property Lane Realty business owner. Find her @jacintaemms or propertylane.com