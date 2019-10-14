Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

How to get your Saturday paper for just $2

Staff writer
14th Oct 2019 10:44 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THERE’S only one thing better than sitting down on a Saturday morning with a cup of coffee and reading The Morning Bulletin.

And that is ready up on all the latest weekend news, sports and weather from across the region for just $2.

Look out for your special token in the Bully on a Monday or Thursday, then redeem it to get your Saturday paper or the Sunday Mail for just $2 in selected Woolworths stores.

The deal is valid until November 30 and customers are limited to one coupon per transfer.

newspaper promotion the morning bulletin tmbnews
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    RICH V POOR: How incomes for CQ’s schools compare

    premium_icon RICH V POOR: How incomes for CQ’s schools compare

    Education Rockhampton’s richest school rakes in more than $89.2 million in three years and parents wanting to send their kids to the region’s most expensive school have to...

    Undercover cop busts 21-year-old supplying illicit drug

    premium_icon Undercover cop busts 21-year-old supplying illicit drug

    News 21-year-old asked undercover police officer if he wanted to ‘get lit’ before...

    CQ prison to remain on lockdown after weekend riot

    premium_icon CQ prison to remain on lockdown after weekend riot

    Crime Investigations into riot continuing today

    Where it will take you 18 months to find a job

    premium_icon Where it will take you 18 months to find a job

    News New figures have revealed just how painful the job search is