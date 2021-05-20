Menu
Family Jewels-2 L-R Donna Galley and Vicki Lomasney.
News

How to grab your tickets to Yeppoon live theatre shows

Lachlan Berlin
20th May 2021 7:00 PM
A series of long and short plays will be on show for Central Queenslanders eager to watch some live theatre.

The Yeppoon Little Theatre is about to kick off their compilation of plays The Long and the Short of it, after a really success Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap to swing back after a quiet 2020.

The Long and the Short of it is a collection of two long plays and three shorter ones, with a mix of plays from local writers and an absurdist British comedy called A Little Box of Oblivion.

It is the story of a box that sparks the curiosity of passers by, who have been instructed not to open or move it.

The other long play is melodrama Family Jewels by Central Queensland writer R.L “Bob” Galley, about the “family jewels” of the Governor and his wife, and a long-plotted attempt to steal them.

There’ll also be three shorter plays running from 10 to 15 minutes each.

Christos Aristodou’s play My Silly New Walking Stick is about ageing in the modern era.

Popular Yeppoon Little Theatre actor Derek Lunau has two plays in the show including Gym Class, which is about the antics of a hyper-enthusiastic instructor and a new participant who causes a bunch of interruptions.

Mr Lunau’s other play Crime Doesn’t Pay is a comedy about a desperate inexperienced robber and an over-officious store attendant during COVID.

Across the five plays, there’ll be a cast of about 16 people.

Treasurer Vicki Lomasney said auditions were held early in 2021 and directors picked their cast and organised schedules and performers gathered regularly to rehearse.

“The short plays are a great way of bringing new people into the theatre,” she said.

“There’s a mix of new people and some of the old favourites.”

Silly Walking Stick L-R Jarred Kennedy and Christos Aristodou
Gym Class L-R AnneMarie Baker and Joy Symons.
The Long and the Short of it will be on May 21, 22, 28 and 29 at 7.30pm, with a matinee at 2pm on May 23. Tickets are $25 for evening shows and $20 for the matinee and can be booked at the website here or by calling 0437491990.

