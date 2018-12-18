How to keep the kids entertained these school holidays

1. Kids Day at the Races.

Where: Rockhampton Jockey Club (Callaghan Park)

Seven local races

Free admission

When: Today. Gates open at 10.30am

Free face painting, pony rides and petting zoo

Free create a Christmas cupcake

Free Christmas arts and crafts in the grandstand At Callaghan Park

The two highlights of the day are the Great Keppel Island Hideaway Kids Fashions on the Field and the Patlaw Securities 100M Sprint - winners of each category of fashions to win a night's accommodation for the whole at Great Keppel Island Hideaway with transfers to and from.

2. Laser Beak Man - Story Time

Join a Superhero Story Time each Wednesday throughout the Laser Beak Man exhibition.

Held in the Beatrice Hutton Room each week, bring the family to hear the stories of a variety of characters and share in the successes and struggles of our heroes.

No booking required.

Price: Free event

Where: Rockhampton Art Gallery (entry via the front entry of the Rockhampton Art Gallery;

Parking: Victoria Parade or Bolsover St car park behind the gallery.

3. Live Bull Riding

Hosted live at the Great Western Hotel in Rockhampton, enjoy the action of bull riding in all its glory in the Beef Capital.

When: Wednesday December 19, Friday December 21, Wednesday January 16, Friday January 18 and Wednesday January 23.

4. Koorana Crocodile Farm

Established in 1981, this was Queensland's first commercial crocodile farm.

Now home to over 5000 crocs, take a look inside this unique attraction and even visit their fully licensed restaurant.

Contact the farm on 4934 4749 for any enquiries.