Holiday guide: Treat the kids to some summer fun today

Get out of the house and away from the devices with our top things to do in the Rockhampton region today.

THURSDAY: Rocky:

9am-12pm: Christmas Holiday Fun at Gymnastics. For children prep - 13 years, fully supervised, indoor activity, utilising gym and tramp equipment and heaps of fun-filled games for all. Bring your own morning tea and clean socks. $15 per child per session. Call 4922 5986 to book.

4pm-5pm: Kids Painting Classes by InspirexArt, East St. For children of all ages, share ideas, information, techniques and inspiration. $15pp, call Carolyn on 0427 934 841 to book.

Yeppoon:

8:30am - 11:15am: Cheeky Monkeys Soft Play at Sophie's Inn, Farnborough Rd. Soft play for children aged one to five years. $7 per child, BYO socks. 0-2 yrs: 8:30 - 9.45 and 2-4 years 10.00 - 11.15. Bookings essential, call 0419 730 379.

9am-10am: School holiday crafts at Thwaite Park, Zilzie for ages 5-15 years. No bookings required.

ALL WEEK:

9am - 3pm: Crazy Joker, Bolsover St. Let the kids run wild in the play centre. Unlimited play for ages 0-12, closed off area for young toddlers. Food and drinks available.

7:30pm - 10:30pm: Lights of Christmas. Magical light show, never before seen in Rockhampton, at St Joseph's Cathedral, 169 William St. Rolling shows featuring an eight-minute animation of the Nutcracker. Ice cream and coffee available. Road closed in William St, seating available.