Holiday guide: Treat the kids to some summer fun today

Cathedral festive lighting.
Cathedral festive lighting. Matthew Standing
vanessa jarrett
by

Get out of the house and away from the devices with our top things to do in the Rockhampton region today.

THURSDAY: Rocky:

9am-12pm: Christmas Holiday Fun at Gymnastics. For children prep - 13 years, fully supervised, indoor activity, utilising gym and tramp equipment and heaps of fun-filled games for all. Bring your own morning tea and clean socks. $15 per child per session. Call 4922 5986 to book.

4pm-5pm: Kids Painting Classes by InspirexArt, East St. For children of all ages, share ideas, information, techniques and inspiration. $15pp, call Carolyn on 0427 934 841 to book.

Yeppoon:

8:30am - 11:15am: Cheeky Monkeys Soft Play at Sophie's Inn, Farnborough Rd. Soft play for children aged one to five years. $7 per child, BYO socks. 0-2 yrs: 8:30 - 9.45 and 2-4 years 10.00 - 11.15. Bookings essential, call 0419 730 379.

9am-10am: School holiday crafts at Thwaite Park, Zilzie for ages 5-15 years. No bookings required.

ALL WEEK:

9am - 3pm: Crazy Joker, Bolsover St. Let the kids run wild in the play centre. Unlimited play for ages 0-12, closed off area for young toddlers. Food and drinks available.

7:30pm - 10:30pm: Lights of Christmas. Magical light show, never before seen in Rockhampton, at St Joseph's Cathedral, 169 William St. Rolling shows featuring an eight-minute animation of the Nutcracker. Ice cream and coffee available. Road closed in William St, seating available.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
