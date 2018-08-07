Menu
Tiffany Freiberg
How to lose your drivers licence without even driving

Kerri-Anne Mesner
7th Aug 2018 4:50 PM

A ROCKHAMPTON woman was charged with drink driving after getting something out of her car after a night on the town before catching a taxi home.

Taylor Marie Hallows, 19, learnt a painful lesson when she was arrested by police.

A remorseful Hallows pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Monday to one charge of being in charge of a motor vehicle while intoxicated, one of obstructing a police officer, and one of public nuisance near a licensed venue.

The court heard Hallows was out drinking with friends on July 14 when in the early hours of July 15 they went back to her car in East Lane so she could retrieve some items before catching a taxi home.

Police prosecutor Constable Jake Ward said Hallows returned a blood alcohol content reading of 0.114 and she obstructed police when she refused to accompany them back to the police station.

Const Ward she was uncooperative, swore at officers, and called them derogatory terms.

At one point, she threatened to harm herself and police officers' family members, which officers took seriously and took her to hospital.

Defence lawyer Joanne Madden said Hallows had initially gone to a party and had always planned to leave her car behind in East Lane overnight but went back to collect some items before catching a taxi to another venue.

She said Hallows recalled the self-harm threat, but not making the one towards officers.

Ms Madden said Hallows worked up to 40 hours a week in a cafe.

Hallows was ordered to perform 60 hours' community service, fined $450 fine and disqualified from driving for three months. No criminal convictions were recorded.

