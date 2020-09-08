How to nail five common job interview questions

Amanda Rose wears many hats as a business consultant, workplace trainer, LinkedIn influencer and founder of Business Woman Media, Western Sydney Women, Western Sydney Executive Women and Small Business Women Australia.

Now she is adding another hat as she tackles your career questions for SMART Daily.

HOW TO NAIL THE FIRST WEEK OF A JOB

As a new employee, you should turn up to work with a notepad, to take notes on everything and everyone.

When you meet people, write down who they are and what department they are in so you remember them - and write down your gut feeling.

Create your own organisational chart to work out who works with who, observe who is friends with who, who has lunch together, know where the alliances are.

Understand how people communicate - does your boss like email, phone calls or text?

Look at how people dress, especially people in positions you might want to be promoted to one day.

In times of COVID-19, the on-boarding experience may be a little different if you are working from home from the start.

In this instance, set up video calls with managers and colleagues.

Ask them what they expect of you in the first three months. Book Zoom sessions so they can physically see you and participate in as many meetings as you can so people get to know you.

Ask questions, listen and maybe have one-on-ones afterwards.

The biggest no-no in the first week is to go for a long lunch. Don't go for a beer and one-hour lunch, don't dress shabbily, don't be late, don't leave early.

Show you are committed to learning and getting to know people.

Talk less, listen more.

Avoid overworking in the first week - or at least being seen to overwork.

If you go too hard too soon they will expect that from you forever. Do extra learning at home.

By the end of the first week, you should have established relationships with everyone relevant.

You will know if the organisation is right for you - from the atmosphere, how you are treated, how you are welcomed.

HOW TO ANSWER THE FIVE MOST-COMMON JOB INTERVIEW QUESTIONS

Stop assuming you can "wing" the job interview - because you can't.

People assume they can wing it, and about .01 per cent of people can. Just like anything, preparation is key.

This is how to answer common questions:

TELL US ABOUT YOURSELF

Do not use this opportunity to tell your life story, but instead, angle your response to highlight desirable attributes.

You could say, "Personally, I am into fitness and nature", showing you are well-rounded and you like routine and are disciplined, or you could say, "I like to study", which means you like to further educate yourself.

Don't say, "I kind of like watching reality TV".

GIVE AN EXAMPLE OF SUCCESS IN YOUR PREVIOUS ROLE

Be prepared with three examples of projects you have worked on and how you achieved the objective.

It could be, "I brought in an extra 20 per cent of sales because I implemented a new marketing campaign" or, "I decided to have one-on-one chats with all the nurses and it increased their confidence and satisfaction on the job".

TELL US ABOUT A TIME YOU FAILED AND HOW YOU HANDLED THAT

Choose an example that was not your fault where things were difficult or a department got shut down.

How did you handle that situation? How did you lead your team or handle it personally and have a positive impact on the team?

WHAT DO YOU KNOW ABOUT THE COMPANY?

This lets an employer know you really want the job.

Don't just look at the website. Read all news articles about them, check out the leadership team, connect on LinkedIn. Mention a recent business activity, such as a new project.

WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN FIVE YEARS?

Don't point to the person in front of you doing the interview and say, "There".

They want to know you are ambitious, but not too ambitious - they don't want you to go and start your own business or take their job.

Say, "I want to continue to grow and look for opportunities within the company and be mentored to be the best I can be".

Originally published as How to nail five common job interview questions