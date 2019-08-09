Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Matt Wright doesn’t value his hand or his hat. Images from Facebook/Matt Wright
Matt Wright doesn’t value his hand or his hat. Images from Facebook/Matt Wright
News

WATCH: How to pat a crocodile

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
9th Aug 2019 8:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Warning: Do not try this at home

MATT Wright continues to defy the odds and has been videoed patting a monster croc.

In the video, Wright casually leans over the boat to give Otis the croc a slap on the back.

He then encourages the croc to jump up out of the water on several occasions by waving his cap around.

Australian salt water crocs, are they the biggest crocs in the world🤔 This fella sure is big 😳

Posted by Matt Wright on Wednesday, 7 August 2019


During his interaction with the croc an American man talks to the camera about how the croc is the biggest he's ever seen and that people shouldn't attempt to do what Matt is doing.

The close interaction with the croc would make most people shudder.

" … this is the biggest croc I've ever seen in the water in my life …," he said.

"I'm here with the absolute croc wrangler. Monster croc wrangler, Matt Wright.

"And look at this! Look at this! Look at this! Is this unbelievable or what?

"He's an absolute croc whisper, to say the least.

"Now this guy here, I guarantee could eat a 250, 300 pound pig. You've seen them with cows in their mouths right?

Just how he likes it, being bloody close to a croc. Picture:Facebook/Matt Wright
Just how he likes it, being bloody close to a croc. Picture:Facebook/Matt Wright

In July, Wright posted a video where he got in the water with one of his favourite crocs, Bone Cruncher.

"Bone Cruncher is definitely a very special croc he's vulnerable," he as previously told the NT News.

Wright's TV show Monster Croc Wrangler season four was released to US audiences on Nat Geo Wild on Monday.

More Stories

crocodile editors picks matt wright outback wrangler video watch

Top Stories

    Police label house fire as 'suspicious'

    premium_icon Police label house fire as 'suspicious'

    Breaking As many as seven fire crews attended the large blaze, Fire Investigation Unit arriving this morning

    Accommodation selling out across the city for hot event

    premium_icon Accommodation selling out across the city for hot event

    News One local operator sold out all their rooms in two weeks

    'It doesn't feel real' Austin remembered by family

    premium_icon 'It doesn't feel real' Austin remembered by family

    News Flu victim: 'fit and active' 70-year-old loses battle

    Mystery surrounds ownership of horses killed on Yeppoon Rd

    premium_icon Mystery surrounds ownership of horses killed on Yeppoon Rd

    Council News Two thoroughbreds killed after being hit by a vehicle on busy road.