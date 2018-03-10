How to prevent being sidelined this season

GRETA Doherty could be Rocky's ultimate sportswoman.

But she's sidelined.

This is the first time in 16 years she is not playing touch footy. And that's just one of the sports she usually excels at.

Greta is recovering from a full knee reconstruction.

Greta Doherty in Rugby League playing days. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK270316crecon4

She knows all to well the impacts a serious injury can have on your life.

As thousands of CQ athletes prepare for a new season, Greta spoke about the frustrations at not being able to play.

"Being older and playing sport, I did a lot of pre-hab; stretches, roll-outs, chiro and physio sessions," Greta said.

"I always tried to treat a niggle early.

Greta Doherty tearing it up on the netball court Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK120915cnet2

"However, I didn't listen to my body well enough, and that resulted in an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) reconstruction and meniscus repair".

Being a PE teacher, Greta said being injured has not only impacted her sporting life, but her working life as well.

"It has been quite difficult, I have had to modify a lot of things in my life," she said.

"I have to change the way I coach, all drills have had to be modified so players they pick it up themselves instead of being shown."

With many CQ sports seasons under way or about to kick-off, the last thing you want is to be sidelined by an injury.

CQPhysio Group principal physiotherapist Greg Muller, has a special interest in rehabilitation, and some hot tips on getting ready for the season ahead.

"Not all sports are the same, and not all athletes are the same," Greg said.

"You can't have just one approach that's going to fit every sport and every situation."

Greg shared a few general tips to keep players and athletes out of "mischief", and said it is important to ease your body back into playing.

"Start slow and be patient. Hopefully people have maintained some level of off-season conditioning and fitness," he said.

"A lot of the injuries we see are from a sudden increase in training load.

"It takes time for the body to adjust to the new demands that playing sports puts on it."

Greg said if you are entering the season with a previous injury or "niggle", your return to play depended on its severity.

"There are key return to sport criteria that we look at as physios," he said.

"We break it down into what goes into that individualised sport, that individualised athlete and then compare it to some normative data from existing studies."

If you do find yourself injured during your nightly or weekend game, Greg said getting it checked out as soon as possible is important.

"Early diagnosis and early prognosis is key," he said.

"For soccer and netball athletes there are two great programs, FIFA 11+ and the Netball Australia KNEE Program.

"Injury prevention programs such as these have shown to reduce the likelihood of an ACL injury by about 50 per cent.

"Getting out and actually doing these programs that exist for your sport are a fantastic.

"Not only for improving your performance, but in trying to prevent a nasty injury that will sideline you for the year."

Sport participation levels in Rocky and Yeppoon

Football (soccer): 1645 players

Juniors: 1287

Seniors: 358

Females (junior and senior): 261

Rugby League:

Juniors: 1667

Seniors: 480

Females (junior and senior): 235