HISTORY BUFFS: Marion Hall, Chris Wright and Linda Marshall at the CQ Family History Association Hall
How to research your family history

JANN HOULEY
by
7th Feb 2019 5:14 PM
Whether your family hails from Rockhampton or elsewhere, the CQ Family History Association is happy to pass on the joys and pitfalls of researching your heritage.

They are hosting a Beginners Workshop on Saturday February 9 at their library, 16 Highway Street, Park Avenue which will run from 9am to 12.30pm, and will cost $20.

The Workshop will cover such areas as Getting Started, Organisation & Filling in Forms, Starting Research, and Websites.

The two presenters of the Workshop, Chris Wright and Helen Wagstaff, have had many years of experience with researching their own family history, and have presented this workshop for a few years now.

Participants are welcome to bring some lunch and begin their research in our library in the afternoon.

The association has a very active education programme with workshops for members as well as interest groups that meet during the year.

Family history information is much more readily available these days, and more resources are becoming available all the time.

With the advent of computers comes a much quicker way of searching millions of records, and indeed, for most of us, digitalisation of the original records is a blessing.

However, all information is not online; the Park St ibrary holds many resources, computerised, on microfiche, on microfilm, and in paper form.

They have a great selection of local records, as well as records for the rest of Queensland, interstate, and overseas.

Their Project Group is continually indexing local records, such as school records, to make them easier for people to access.

On theirwebsite, http://www.cqfamilyhistory.org.au they have an index, which includes the names of anyone in an index in our library, this is now running into the hundreds of thousands.

It does not matter if your ancestors didn't come from this area, the techniques of research are the same, and our library has information on many different areas.

The Association is grateful to the Rockhampton Regional Council's Community Assistance Grant which allowed them to purchase the signs for our Beginners Day, and for our Open Day, later in the year.

family history society genealogical society rockhampton
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

