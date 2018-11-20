How to save Rocky's 'ghost town' East Street, say readers

CLOSED DOORS: Many of our readers have suggested ways to revive the East St shopping precinct. Inset: Kalka Bait and Tackle's Dean Ruff believes better traffic flow and more parking would help hook customers.

CLOSED DOORS: Many of our readers have suggested ways to revive the East St shopping precinct. Inset: Kalka Bait and Tackle's Dean Ruff believes better traffic flow and more parking would help hook customers. Jann Houley

READERS have been quick to pass comment on the future of East St.

Yesterday The Morning Bulletin reported how the once proud premier shopping strip has turned into a ghost town with 25 vacant shops in just two blocks.

Readers have given feedback on the future of the shopping strip, and what should be done to improve it.

Evan Treacy said the two main issues were paid parking and sky high rents.

"Rent in East St isn't actually bad from someone who rents here, but in saying that, landlords don't budge at all either,” he said. "Get rid of paid parking and encourage landlords to lower rents - that's it.”

Jack Anthony Blackburn said landlords needed to be realistic.

"Owners want astronomical amounts in rent for run-down premises, it's not all about location.”

READ HERE: Mayor faces CBD revitilisation CBD challenge

Dean Ruff felt more parking could be created through angled parking. "Maybe we could increase the parking. Now that Quay St is one way, also make East St one way flowing in the opposite direction and have nose to angle parking instead of parallel,” he said.

Dean Ruff with one of the fishing reels on special at Kalka Bait and Tackle and his wife Dale. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK130213cbait2

Kaye Elliott called for East St to be converted back to a pedestrian mall.

"Remember when the slide was in the middle, anyone else remember that as a kid? ... I think close it off again and make it a walk area ... walk, browse, eat, play,” she said.

However, Kylie Ramsay felt East Street was past saving.

"Every building would need renovating. These old buildings are not very inviting and are falling apart,” she said.

"Plus parking is a major problem. Always has been because people don't want to walk too far carrying their shopping. There's no major drawcard in the way of department stores. Many of the shop's products are overpriced for the clientele in the area.”

empty shopfronts on East Street Jann Houley

Jill Harbeck agreed. "Of course shopping centres are more popular - free parking, air conditioning and more variety of shops,” she said.

Gary Brown questioned why anyone would want to shop in East St. "Every second shop has a 'For Lease' sign on it and there's no real variety of shops,” he said.

"Footpaths are filthy, it's hot, and so difficult to find a carpark.

"On the other hand, shopping centres provide undercover free parking with fully air conditioned shopping and glitzy, flash upmarket shops.

"The style of shopping has changed in Rockhampton and the majority of people have lost interest with shopping in East St.”