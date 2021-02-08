How to score a $30k research scholarship from CQU and GPC

Two $30,000 scholarships are available through CQ University and Gladstone Ports Corporation in Ecological Engineering and Environmental Economics. Picture: Rodney Stevens DJI Mavic Air 2

If two $30,000 per-year scholarships sound like the way to boost your academic credentials you still have time to apply to the CQU PHD Elevate scheme.

Central Queensland University has partnered with Gladstone Ports Corporation to deliver the scholarships, designed to improve the sustainability of the port of Gladstone and beyond.

Aspiring Engineering and economics students from the Gladstone and Central Queensland regions are encouraged to apply for the $30,000 stipend per year Ecological Engineering and Environmental Economics scholarships, which close on February 22.

Trial seawall construction will be the focus of the Ecological Engineering PhD Elevate Scholarship.

The successful candidate will work under the supervision of a team of CQ University research staff including Associate Professor Emma Jackson and Dr Chris Aiken.

The Environmental Economics PhD Elevate Scholarship will focus on the environmental economics of the region by aligning engineering and ecological objectives to quantify the value of ecosystem services in Gladstone Harbour.

This will be undertaken alongside supervisor Professor John Rolfe and 20 staff from CQ University’s Coastal Marine Ecosystems Research Centre including Associate Emma Jackson, Dr Nicole Flint and Dr Jeremy De Valck.

CQ University's Coastal Marine Ecosystems Research Centre at Gladstone director Dr Emma Jackson.

CQUniversity’s Dean, School of Graduate Research, Professor Susan Kinnear thanked the Gladstone Ports Corporation for the scholarship opportunities it provided, which encouraged CQUni students to aspire to a research career.

“Support for these students undertaking research and further training will help to build a future workforce focused on the sustainability and prosperity of Gladstone’s industries and the local economy,” Prof Kinnear said.

“The ripple effect of these scholarships begins with the recipients and extends to their families and communities, now and in the future – we consistently see the positive impacts that these scholarships have on the candidates, as well as how the candidates contribute to better economic, social and environmental outcomes through their research findings.”

Acting CEO Craig Walker said GPC was proud to be supporting important research that would improve sustainable development for the local community and future generations in Gladstone and across Australia.

“At GPC we are thought leaders focused on the future and we’re proud to be funding this scholarship program which is an important step in improving our community and developing research that will help shape our future developments,” Mr Walker said.

“The scholarships will provide the PhD candidates with an exciting opportunity to conduct research where it matters, working with GPC and CQU’s top researchers to identify best-practice for developing our coastal economy in an environmentally sustainable way,” he said.

“The unique opportunity aims to develop valuable research at the local university and encourage sustainable development in the community.”

For more information and to apply for the Engineering and Economics scholarships visit the website.

