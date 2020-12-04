How to score final tickets to rescheduled Rockynats

Final tickets to Rockynats will be released next week.

EAGER revheads have been urged to snap up the last few remaining tickets to the much-anticipated Rare Spare Rockynats – or risk missing out.

The rescheduled event will take place over Rockhampton come Easter weekend next year after it was first postponed from its original dates in June due to COVID-19.

Festivities will kick off on Good Friday in which the largest procession of high-octane vehicles seen in the region – dubbed the ‘Dream Cruise’ – will take to city streets.

However, it appears the delay has all but excited motoring enthusiasts tenfold as a reported 84 per cent of tickets have sold.

Rockhampton Regional Council Acting Mayor Neil Fisher said organisers had worked tirelessly to ensure more spectators would be able to witness the city’s inaugural event.

Rockynats is set to take over Rockhampton on Easter weekend next year.

Planning also involved the revision of its original event precinct in a bid to further maximise entrants capacity – now totalling over 900.

The many burnout and drifting competitions will instead take place over the CBD, Showgrounds and Northside recreation precinct.

Mr Fisher said 84 per cent of ticket holders for the 2020 event chose to rollover their tickets to the 2021 event, which is a fantastic indication of the continued support for the car festival.

“With the amount of interest from both locals and nationally since the new dates were announced, we are expecting the final release of tickets to sellout quickly,” he said.

Mr Fisher said the event’s predicted success will further cement the region as the events capital of Central Queensland.

Rockynats organisers have revised the original event precinct (pictured here) for next year’s event.

Summernats co-owner Andy Lopez revealed his delight at the event’s popularity, saying the 2021 event would be bigger and better.

“It’s very exciting to be announcing the reopening of tickets for the inaugural Rockynats after such a turbulent year,” he said.

“This includes a limited release of new car and bike entrant tickets. Rockynats entries had actually sold out before the original event dates were postponed, so the release of additional entries is exciting for enthusiasts across Australia.”

Mr Lopez further revealed majority of last year’s entrants had retained their spot, while a wait list for additional placings was overflowing.

Final tickets are set for release December 8 and can be purchased at www.rockynats.com.au