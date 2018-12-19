How to shop smart before Christmas

ARE you one of the four per cent of Aussies who has left their pressie shopping to the week before Christmas?

New research commissioned by parcel delivery service CouriersPlease found 90 per cent of Aussies had already done their Christmas shopping, but a slow four per cent left it to the seven days before Christmas.

Anna Flemmert, 33 with her stash of Christmas shopping presents. PICTURE: SARAH MATRAY

CouriersPlease spokesperson Jessica Ip said most shoppers weren't as last minute as people thought.

"We think this change has come about due to the increase in online shopping and retailers participating in global shopping events such as Click Frenzy, Black Friday and Cyber Monday," she said.

"Aussies are likely purchasing their gifts online around this time to take advantage of shopping deals and save money for Christmas. It's also a great way to mitigate last-minute purchases and allow time for deliveries and online returns or exchanges.

"Many retailers are helping shoppers get organised by providing Christmas cut-off dates for online gift orders to ensure parcels arrive in time for Christmas."

Sophie Doull 23 and Natalie Doull 19, shopping for Christmas. PICTURE: TIM HUNTER

TOP 5 TIPS FOR LAST-MINUTE CHRISTMAS SHOPPERS

1. Be aware of cut-off dates. Major retailers have order cut-off dates generally around the second week of December to guarantee deliveries arrive in time for Christmas. However, check with each online retailer as these will all differ. To ensure you don't miss out, consider subscribing to the e-newsletters of your favourite retailers to receive up-to-date order cut-off reminders.

2. Consider click and collect. If you've missed out on your retailer's order cut-off date, find out whether your favourite retailers offer click and collect. This allows you to order online then pick up your purchase in store. Some popular retailers that offer this service include David Jones, Myer, Kmart, JB Hi-Fi and Rebel.

3. Take advantage of alternative delivery methods. If you are leaving your Christmas shopping to the last couple of weeks before Christmas, take advantage of alternative delivery methods offered by your parcel company. With CP, you can nominate a neighbour up to three houses away to receive an item on your behalf, reschedule a delivery if you won't be home, redirect to an alternative address, and provide authority to leave the parcel in a safe location at your address.

4. Do an online stock check. For those who prefer to shop in person and see a product before purchasing, find out if your favourite retailer has an online stock check for your preferred location. It'll save you time and effort by preventing you from travelling to a store only to find out that the item isn't available.

5. Find out your shopping centre's extended trading hours. In the last few weeks leading up to Christmas, shopping centres stay open later to accommodate last-minute shoppers. Check your preferred shopping centre's extended trading hours to help organise your dedicated shopping hours before Christmas. Most stores will stay open until between 9pm to midnight in the final weeks - with some even offering 24-hour trade.

CAIRNS SHOPPING CENTRE CHRISTMAS HOURS

Tyson Morgan 10 and his sister Makayla 5 play in the new play area at DFOOD at DFO PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS

CAIRNS DFO

Monday 9am - 5pm

Tuesday 9am - 5pm

Wednesday 9am - 5pm

Thursday 9am - 5pm

Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am -5pm

Sunday 10am - 4pm

Cairns Night Markets at night.

CAIRNS NIGHT MARKETS

OPEN EVERY DAY

Food: 10am - 11pm

Massage and beauty: 12pm - 11pm

Shopping: 5pm - 11pm

Clifton Beach Shopping Village.

CLIFTON BEACH SHOPPING VILLAGE

Monday 9am - 5.30pm

Tuesday 9am - 5.30pm

Wednesday 9am - 5.30pm

Thursday 9am - 9pm

Friday 9am - 5.30pm

Saturday 9am - 5.30pm

Sunday 10am - 5.30pm

FILE PHOTO: Smithfield Shopping Centre in 2017 during upgrades. PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS

SMITHFIELD SHOPPING CENTRE

Wednesday December 19 9am - 5:30pm

Thursday December 20 9am - 8pm

Friday December 21 9am - 7pm

Saturday December 22 9am - 5:30pm

Sunday December 23 10am - 5:30pm

Monday December 24 9am - 5:30pm

Tuesday January 1 10am - 4pm

Discount retailer Silly Solly's has opened a third store in Cairns at Stockland Shopping Centre, Earlville. Co owners Yuna Hirai and Siwoo Kim hold baskets full of goods and sale items at the store opening. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

STOCKLAND CAIRNS

Tuesday December 18 9:00am - 6:00pm

Wednesday December 19 9:00am - 6:00pm

Thursday December 20 8am - 9pm

Friday December 21 8am - 9pm

Saturday December 22 8am - 6pm

Sunday December 23 8am - 6pm

Monday December 24 8am - 6pm

Tuesday December 25 Closed

Wednesday December 26 10.30am - 4pm

Tuesday January 1 10:30am - 4pm

James Milaras at Blackbird Espresso inside Oceana Walk Arcade. PICTURE: JUSTIN BRIERTY

OCEANA WALK ARCADE

OPEN EVERY DAY

7am - 7pm

Individual shop opening times may vary

Gabi Ryan, 20, of Freshwater walking out of Myer at Cairns Central. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN

CAIRNS CENTRAL

Tuesday December 18 9am - 6pm

Wednesday December 19 9am - 6pm

Thursday December 20 9am - 9pm

Friday December 21 9am - 10pm

Saturday December 22 9am - 6pm

Sunday December 23 9am - 6pm

Monday 24 December 9am - 6pm

Tuesday December 25 Closed

Wednesday December 26 9am - 5pm

Tuesday January 1 10:30am - 4pm

Mt Sheridan Plaza shoppers Jevan Bloem-Tom, Juanita Bloem and Domonick Bloem-Tom. Juanita speaks about last minute shopping for Christmas. PICTURE: JUSTIN BRIERTY

MOUNT SHERIDAN PLAZA

Thursday December 21 Specialties: 9am-9pm | Supermarkets: 8am-midnight | Kmart: 8am-midnight

Friday 22nd December Specialties: 9am-8pm | Supermarkets: 8am-midnight Kmart: 8am-midnight

Saturday 23rd December - Specialties: 8am-5pm | Supermarkets: 8am-midnight | Kmart: 8am-midnight

Christmas Eve - Specialties: 9am-5pm | Supermarkets: 8am-6pm | Kmart: 8am-6pm

Christmas Day - CLOSED

Boxing Day - Specialties: 10am-4pm | Supermarkets: 9am-6pm | Kmart: 9am-6pm

New Year's Eve - Specialties: 10am-4pm | Supermarkets: 9am-6pm | Kmart: 9am-6pm

New Year's Day - Specialties: 10am-4pm | Supermarkets: 8.30am-5.30pm | Kmart: 8.30am-5.30pm