How to watch Prince Philip’s funeral

Prince Philip’s farewell will be a low-key ceremony. Picture: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Prince Philip's funeral will be broadcast live across the world on Saturday, but Australians wanting to catch a glimpse of the 99-year-old's final farewell will have to set themselves up on the couch into the early hours of Sunday morning.

Hundreds were supposed to attend the "no fuss" funeral but now only 30 guests are allowed to attend St George's Chapel in Windsor - where Prince Philip will be buried in the Royal Vault - given strict COVID-19 restrictions.

Though details of the funeral have been kept relatively under wraps, it will be a low-key ceremony in line with the duke's wishes.

Where can I watch it?

The duke's funeral will be streamed live online across News Corp mastheads including the Courier Mail, Daily Telegraph, Herald Sun and Adelaide Advertiser.

The service will also be live streamed by the ABC and also commercial network's 9 and 7.

It starts at 3pm on Saturday in the UK, which is midnight (AEST) on Saturday in Australia.

The ABC's coverage starts at 11pm and the same goes for Channel 9, while Channel 7's coverage will start from 9.30pm.

It will be live blogged on various news sites.

Who will be there?

As mentioned, only 30 guests are allowed.

This includes the Queen, her children and grandchildren as well as their partners.

The remaining spots are reserved for blood relatives, including Prince Philip's German relatives.

Prince Harry has made the trip over the Atlantic, but Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is not attending due to her pregnancy - she was advised not to travel by her doctor.

The palace urged the public not to gather in Windsor and to pay their respects to Prince Philip at home instead.

What will happen?

The duke's coffin will be led by a procession from Windsor Castle about 2.45pm (GMT).

Rather than using a traditional hearse, his body will be transported in a Land Rover that he helped custom design.

Guests will follow the Land Rover on foot for the eight-minute journey, which will include a guard of honour and national anthem, to St George's Chapel.

There will then be a service inside the chapel.

How will it be marked in Australia?

Australian leaders, including Scott Morrison, have already paid their respects to Prince Philip in a special church service held in Sydney.

No official Australian memorial service can be held until funeral arrangements are finalised in London. It is not yet known if anything has been planned in Australia, but the Prime Minister's office has been contacted for comment.

Flags across Australia were flown at half-mast last weekend, and there was a 41-gun salute outside Parliament House in Canberra on Saturday.

Australians can register their condolences, which will be passed onto the Queen, on the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet website.

Originally published as How to watch Prince Philip's funeral