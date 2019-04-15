Ways to watch Game of Thrones’ final season

Winter is here.

After an agonising two years, the final season of one of the most-hyped shows of all time, Game of Thrones, has finally arrived, and will air on Foxtel channel Fox Showcase today at 11am AEST, express from the US. It will also air later tonight at 8.30pm.

Game of Thrones is exclusive to Foxtel, the only streaming platform that has all seven seasons and the final season's six episodes that will air weekly.

Here is how you can watch GoT.

ON YOUR COMPUTER

To stream Game of Thrones, you'll want to use Foxtel Now (from $25 per month). It comes as part of the Pop package. Every episode from seasons 1-7 is available in the On Demand library, and you can also watch the new season live through this service. Foxtel Now can be purchased within minutes and used immediately on your own device including laptops, tablets and smartphones.

GoT’s favourite heroes. Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen and Kit Harington as Jon Snow. Picture: Helen Sloan/Courtesy of HBO/AP

ON YOUR TV

Prefer to watch, record and replay all the action from your nice big TV at home? You will need to sign up to a Foxtel residential subscription. This means a technician will arrive and set you up with an iQ4 set top box. Keep in mind, it will take three business days to arrive. But when it does, you will be able to watch the new episodes live with the rest of the world or record them and watch them later. This subscription also gives you access to Foxtel GO, Foxtel's mobile streaming service.

ON YOUR PHONE OR SMALL DEVICE

If you're busy out and about but want to binge, or perhaps you want to watch the new season live during a sneaky break at work, Foxtel GO is for you. It's a feature that automatically comes with a Foxtel residential subscription.

Foxtel packages that include Game of Thrones range from $25 a month to $49 a month, however you can customise packages to suit you.