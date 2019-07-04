How to win a Weekender

URBAN myth settled - campers really are happier .

The phrase "happy campers” is used in everyday conversations everywhere. But are campers really that happy? Well, the stats are in and it looks like the saying "happy campers” is founded in fact. Campers are happy! Or at least, happier than those who don't go camping.

The Caravan Industry Association of Australia's "Real Richness” study investigated the emotional and social benefits of camping and the value it provides for travellers.

The study included everything from trips in swags, tents, tent trailers, camper trailers, caravans, campervans, motorhomes to cabin accommodation.

The results revealed Australians who go camping are more satisfied, happy, optimistic and energised than those who do not go camping. Respondents said camping makes them more productive, more grounded, more in touch with nature, healthier and gives them the time they need to gather their thoughts. What's more, they are also less stressed, frustrated, bored and lonely.

In the last two years alone, 7.1 million Australians in groups of all shapes and sizes, have gone on a caravanning or camping holiday.

