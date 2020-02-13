How to win the perfect Valentines Day date

EIGHT Rockhampton businesses are hoping to give one lucky couple the best Valentines Day ever, with a huge giveaway guaranteed to sweep anyone off their feet.

Tall Pines Florist co-owner Jacqueline Dennis (with co-owner Natalie Swift) has teamed up with River Cruises CQ, D&R Photography, Capricorn Carriages, the Drifter and the Gypsy, Snap Dog Lures and the Brunswick Hotel to lavish the winner of their Facebook competition with a prize package from each business.

Candles, a fishing lure bouquet, a carriage ride with Kenny the Clydesdale, a picnic with wine and nibblies, candles, a couple’s photoshoot, flowers, a river cruise and a collectors edition bottle of rum will make up one big prize, with something that will appeal to the guys and the ladies.

“Those hoping to enter have to give their best love story. We are searching for CQ’s best love story,” Ms Dennis said.

“The winners will be short-listed and each party will pick their favourite and they will go into a hat for the draw and the winner will be drawn out.

“We’re trying to give someone a really big escape in the local area rather than sending them away. They will be experiencing what Rocky has to offer because a lot of people think there’s nothing to do in Rockhampton.

“They will see that it can be a romantic city.”

The competition has already received quite a few entries, with romantic stories flowing in thick and fast on the businesses’ Facebook page posts.

“One young fella entered and shared his life story and said he was thinking of proposing on Valentines Day, regardless of what happens,” Ms Dennis said.

“That was a very cute one for us and he has made it to the shortlist.

“He thought the competition would be the perfect way to propose.

“We’ve had a fairly wide demographic - people in their 20s right through to their 50s. It’s good to see the love story endures.”