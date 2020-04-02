Menu
Workout at home for free with a new fitness program launched by the PCYC.
How to workout for free while in self isolation

Ashleigh Howarth
1st Apr 2020 4:00 PM | Updated: 2nd Apr 2020 6:02 AM
THE PCYC is helping to ensure people stay healthy and active during self isolation by launching a new free workout program.

The program, called Activ8 @home includes high intensity interval training workouts, nutritional advice, exercise tips and more to support people's health and wellbeing during the coronavirus health crisis.

The workouts will be delivered online via the PCYC's weekly emails. Due to COVID-19 and the enforced closures of indoor sporting venues, community centres and gyms, a number of PCYC Queensland activities have temporarily been suspended, except for the provision of essential services. All other programs, fitness classes, gyms and activities have been suspended until further notice.

PCYC Queensland chief executive officer Phil Schultz said due to unprecedented changes in society caused by the virus, people's health and wellbeing and connection to community has become more important than ever.

"The impact that COVID-19 has had, and continues to have, on all our lives is extraordinary. "During this challenging and isolating time, Activ8 @home provides an essential way for the community to remain connected, fit and healthy," said Mr Schultz.

"For this reason, PCYC Queensland has made the program free and available to the entire community.

"Already more than 1,100 members have joined the group from across the state, and they are already positively supporting and interacting with one another which is great."

Activ8 @home is supported by PCYC Queensland Youth Ambassador and boxing icon Jeff Horn, whose upcoming fight against Tim Tszyu has been postponed till further notice.

"With my fight being postponed, I'm definitely looking for ways to maintain my fitness.

"Activ8 @home is a great online program that provides effective workouts and tips that can benefit the whole family, to stay fit and healthy at home."

To join the community and sign up to the program visit www.pcyc.org.au or search for the PCYC Queensland Activ8 @home Facebook group.

