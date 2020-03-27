Menu
Empty Surfers
How toilet paper is saving a Queensland business

by JACOB MILEY
27th Mar 2020 10:42 AM
A Surfers Paradise business owner has never in 14 years sold toilet paper at his store but now it's keeping him afloat.

Toilet paper has been in hot demand since the outbreak of the coronavirus in Australia, with panicked residents wiping out stock across supermarkets.

So Mohammad Didorally, manager of Global Brands Outlet, thought "why not". A pallet's worth was on Thursday out the front of the Surfers Paradise store.

"I've never sold toilet paper in 14 years," he said.

"There's a demand for it, it's crazy.

"It (the toilet paper) is walking out the door, mate.

"I'm not doing anything inside the store at the moment. It's just that selling, it's keeping the business going."

 

 

A customer purchases a packet of toilet paper at Global Brands Outlet in Surfers Paradise. Picture: Glenn Hampson.
Mr Didorally made the decision to stock the toilet paper outside of his store about three weeks ago after seeing the panic buying on the news.

"If I didn't have that I would be closing and not coming to work," he said.

The business owner said people had also been asking for hand sanitiser and masks as they had already sold out.

A new shipment is due next week.

Originally published as How toilet paper is saving a Gold Coast business

        Business puts off 17 staff after losing millions

        Business Tim Buchholz has seen cyclones, floods and economic downturns – but today’s “apocalypse” of the coronavirus pandemic is nothing compared to them.

        COVID-19: Relief as no new cases for Central Queensland

        Breaking Central Queensland reports no new cases as the state total continues to rise.

        Rocky candidates' plans for airport and boosting tourism

        News See how RRC's candidates plan to boost CQ tourism after COVID-19.

        Farewell Donnie: Precious Hope delivers emotional treble

        News Strict coronavirus restrictions will hit funeral for racing identity