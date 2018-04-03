How tropical cyclone Iris will affect Central Queensland

IN a weather event that brings back similar conditions to this time last year, St Lawrence braces to bare the tail end of tropical cyclone Iris.

With the top end of Central Queensland already saturated from rain over the Easter weekend, locals are being warned to expect more rain and damaging winds as Cyclone Iris moves south-east along the Queensland coast tomorrow.

Iris, which started at the top end of the state before moving away from the Northern Queensland Coast, strengthened back to cyclone conditions yesterday morning.

Now classed as a category two cyclone, Iris is predicted to reach a category three by Wednesday, bringing with it damaging winds and heavy rainfall.

While the cyclone is not expected to make landfall, a warning has still been issued for areas between Ayr and Mackay with a watch zone in place from Mackay to St Lawrence.

The latest cyclone tracking map issued at 11:11 am AEST Tuesday 3 April 2018. Contributed

A spokesperson from the Bureau of Meteorology said while Rockhampton would miss out on the "cyclone action”, St Lawrence could expect high wind gusts and rainfall.

"St Lawrence has been included in the cyclone watch area and can expect wind gusts of 60km an hour within the next 24 to 48 hours,” he said.

"There will be an increase in rain as we move into tomorrow with rainfall developing later today for the Capricorn Coast area, with rainfall already being seen in Byfield.”

The only affect Rockhampton will feel from Tropical Cyclone Iris is some rainfall as the system moves south down the coast.

"The rain should come more south with possible rainfalls of 10 to 20mm across Rockhampton and 30 to 40mm for coastal areas heading north towards St Lawrence,” the spokesperson said.

Wind wise, heading out on coastal waters along the Capricorn coast there will be some stronger wind conditions.

"Of course all of this depends on the track of the cyclone, whether it moves closer or further away will affect the conditions.”

A flood watch between Ayr and St Lawrence has also been issued by the Bureau of Meteorology.