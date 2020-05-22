How two tradies - beer in hand - have shot to podcast fame

New Yeppoon Podcast legends Jay Stafford and Luke Hinton at the bar with Ghost (Andrew Mearns)

THROW two good hearted non-tech savvy tradies together, add a few beers and you get the most random podcast full of laughs and down to earth yarns from their special guests.

Over a few beers after work one day, concreter Luke Hinton and plumber Jay Stafford decided they wanted to do something to raise awareness about mental health, loneliness and depression due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Yeppoon lads decided they would create a podcast to give people a laugh while many were still in isolation.

Set aside the fact that neither had ever had anything to do with social media or media in general and you find a refreshing insight as the lads interview local legends and special guests in their own jovial style with beer in hand and a sense of fun laid on the table.

Podcast and Facebook page ‘6 beers with Hinto and Staff’ became an overnight hit with more than 10,000 followers and numbers building daily.

Luke and Jay with Graham McCamley

Luke said they just wanted to bring a smile to people’s faces when times were tough and thought they could raise some money for Beyond Blue while they were at it.

“We are just a couple of local tradies who wanted to ease some of the seriousness in people’s lives,” Luke said.

“We wanted to interview interesting people who are local legends and visitors to the area, but we didn’t want the stories everyone has heard, we wanted to hear the untold stories of their lives and how they got where they are in life.”

Jay said the lads were far from professional and wouldn’t be leaving their day jobs anytime soon.

“We have forgotten to hit the record button a few times so lost a couple of good interviews,” he laughed.

“We have gotten a bit better since then and have even purchased some headsets with microphones.

“We are always on the lookout now for a range of people to interview at our mate Ghost’s bar.

“It would be great to get a few more high-profile women involved but really we have no criteria, any gender, any age it doesn’t matter. We will interview anyone that will help us bring some joy into people’s lives.

“We are not very tech savvy, so all this has been made possible with the help of Roxanne and Annie our media gurus who have helped us get these yarns to air.”

Luke and Jay were born and bred on the Capricorn Coast and love their community.

They have already enjoyed yarns with musician Brad Butcher, West Tigers star Harry Grant who is also a local lad, One Nation’s Pauline Hanson, Matty Johns, Scott Minto, Tom Busby, Sir Graham McCamley and many others.

The interviews are very relaxed as Jay and Luke delve into the untold stories of people’s lives and if you plan to tune in, be aware there could be some explicit language.

While the lads are very laid back, they take mental health and depression seriously and would love to see people tune in to their podcasts and hit the link https://www.beyondblue.org.au/get-involved/make-a-donation to make a donation.

Check them out on Spotify and have a giggle. They are looking for more guests so if you are keen to be part of their home-spun fun, send them a message on their Facebook page ‘6 Beers with Hinto and Staff’.