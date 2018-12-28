How was Rocky man's Christmas ruined in a split second?

BARON Large's Christmas was overshadowed by an unfortunate accident.

It was the evening of December 24 when the Rockhampton resident heard his neighbour's dog making a lot of noise.

Concerned the dog was in distress, Mr Large went next door to find the canine wrapped around the clothesline with its leash.

As Mr Large worked to help the dog out of its predicament by unwinding the leash off the line, the dog bolted - causing the rope to come in contact with the man's foot.

Suddenly, Mr Large fell on his right knee, which gave way, causing it to break, while also ripping off skin from his elbow.

A former rugby league player, Mr Large knew his injury was serious.

"I tried to jump up but couldn't, so my wife rang the ambulance,” Mr Large said.

Mr Large was immediately taken to Rockhampton hospital for medical treatment and had surgery on Thursday.

While it was an unfortunate situation that happened at an inopportune time, Mr Large said he had been well looked after at Rockhampton hospital.

"I never had an injury like this playing rugby league,” MrLarge said.

As he spoke to The Morning Bulletin, Mr Large said hospital staff had sat him upright before he takes steps on his two feet again.