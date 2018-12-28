Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RECOVERING: Rockhampton resident Baron Large pictured with a leg brace at hospital.
RECOVERING: Rockhampton resident Baron Large pictured with a leg brace at hospital. Contributed
News

How was Rocky man's Christmas ruined in a split second?

Sean Fox
by
28th Dec 2018 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BARON Large's Christmas was overshadowed by an unfortunate accident.

It was the evening of December 24 when the Rockhampton resident heard his neighbour's dog making a lot of noise.

Concerned the dog was in distress, Mr Large went next door to find the canine wrapped around the clothesline with its leash.

As Mr Large worked to help the dog out of its predicament by unwinding the leash off the line, the dog bolted - causing the rope to come in contact with the man's foot.

Suddenly, Mr Large fell on his right knee, which gave way, causing it to break, while also ripping off skin from his elbow.

A former rugby league player, Mr Large knew his injury was serious.

"I tried to jump up but couldn't, so my wife rang the ambulance,” Mr Large said.

Mr Large was immediately taken to Rockhampton hospital for medical treatment and had surgery on Thursday.

While it was an unfortunate situation that happened at an inopportune time, Mr Large said he had been well looked after at Rockhampton hospital.

"I never had an injury like this playing rugby league,” MrLarge said.

As he spoke to The Morning Bulletin, Mr Large said hospital staff had sat him upright before he takes steps on his two feet again.

baron large christmas injury tmbcommunity
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Rocky ace ready to do Qld proud at Foundation Cup

    premium_icon Rocky ace ready to do Qld proud at Foundation Cup

    Tennis and Racquet Sports Isabella Cooper looking to serve up success at national tournament

    Boaties forced to stay home this Christmas and into weekend

    Boaties forced to stay home this Christmas and into weekend

    Weather Rough seas are coming off a high pressure system in the Tasman Sea

    Council leader says farewell to the Central Highlands

    premium_icon Council leader says farewell to the Central Highlands

    Council News CQ councillor to take on role of CEO at Somerset Regional Council.

    • 28th Dec 2018 2:50 PM
    Armed robber's vehicle fuelled up at servo on Bruce Hwy

    Armed robber's vehicle fuelled up at servo on Bruce Hwy

    Crime Reports indicate vehicle spotted north of Rockhampton

    Local Partners