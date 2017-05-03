How welding has given these CQ women a new spark

WHEN Wendy Mylrea and Debbie Reynolds decided to do CQUniversity's hobby-welding night course so they could carry out maintenance on their properties, they never realised just how much it would spark their confidence.

The pair enrolled in the Hobby MIG Welding course together earlier this year, partly to gain some much needed skills, but also to see if they could do it just as well as their male counterparts.

Debbie not only learned the basics of welding for maintenance purposes, but also put her creative skills to the test.

"I welded some horse shoes together as decorations for my son's wedding recently, which was fun,” Debbie said.

"I am seriously thinking about enrolling in the Stick welding course now.”

Wendy said she would recommend the course to people wanting to learn even basic welding.

"My husband and I have a cattle property and he hasn't been well, so I needed to be able to do some of the maintenance, like repairing gates and making frames,” Wendy said.

"We just had a ball doing it, and it gave me the confidence to know that I can weld if I need to.”

Teacher Shaun Regan said the aim of the course was to help welders of all skill levels.

"On arrival the students are asked what welding skills they already possess and what applications and hobbies they wish to use their skills for. Each student receives a course that caters to their needs and enhances their skill level,” Shaun said.

"So if they cannot weld, my aim is to get them to weld, if they can weld, my aim is to get them to weld better.”

For more information visit https://www.cqu.edu.au/courses/study-areas/engineering-trades/short-courses/night-hobby-welding-stick,-mig-or-tig