Rockhampton's shame deeper than we thought

CHILDREN in Central Queensland are being let down.

Statistically they're more likely to live in a violent household, have unemployed parents, die in infancy, and suffer abuse and neglect than most other kids in the state.

But a new ground breaking report is trying to change that.

Every Child CQ (ECCQ), chaired by Mick Shearer, has released its inaugural progress report highlighting the challenges for Central Queensland in keeping children safe from negative outcomes, abuse and neglect in the face of poor national averages.

The vision of ECCQ is to use collective impact to bring about "systematic and long lasting change" to the health, well-being and life outcomes of the region's children by collaborating with partner organisations in the community.

While the reality of the situation seems daunting, this honest self-reflection may put CQ one step closer to stopping the cycle of poor outcomes for children.

CHILD ABUSE: 300 cases of child abuse in the Mackay region have not been tended to. Choreograph

The warts-and-all report lays bare damning figures about the state of affairs in the region, including a teen pregnancy rate twice the national average and Indigenous unemployment four times the national level.

Despite the vast amount of money sunk into these social issues by all tiers of government, Australia ranks in the bottom third of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) countries in around one-quarter of well-being indicators including infant mortality, unemployment and preschool attendance.

In Central Queensland, several OECD indicators are below the national average.

While the problems are seemingly obvious, the solutions - not so much.

Five key areas of focus have been identified by the report encompassing both issues and opportunities that need to be addressed.

The focus areas include early life, school readiness, community participation and inclusion, youth connectedness, employment and transition to adulthood, and family nurturing.

ECCQ has developed a 10-year plan to tackle the issues at hand, which can only be solved through generational change.

The board's initial work was centred around establishing foundational elements, but now the focus has turned to include engaging more broadly with communities, pursing funding options and investment partners, and building partner and stakeholder commitment.

In 10 years time, ECCQ expects to "have made an impression on the worrying trends currently affecting Central Queensland's children" through community involvement in children's lives and social innovation projects.