How will CQ be impacted by record rainfall in the north?

As Townsville experiences record rainfall, across CQ the predicted rainfall for this week is for more scattered showers. ANDREW RANKIN

HEAVY falls in the north of the state have resulted in a minor flood warning to be issued for parts of the Fitzroy River system, with more rain expected this week.

The warning was issued for the Isaac River Catchment with the possibility of minor flooding at Yatton towards the middle of the week.

In the 24 hours leading up to 9am Monday, parts of the Connors-Isaac River catchment recorded rainfall totals of 30-40mm, but further heavy rainfall is possible over the coming days.

River levels are rising on the Connors River and Funnel Creek, and the Isaac River at Yatton is currently at 5.74 metres and falling.

The river levels at Yatton are expected to remain below the minor flood level but the Bureau of Meteorology has said the levels could rise overnight on Tuesday.

On the Mackenzie River, levels are easing at Tartrus which is currently at 6.85 meters and falling.

Into the west, Moderate flood warnings have been issued for the Thomson and Barcoo Rivers, as well as Cooper Creek.

Springsure Grazier Zilla Green posted this picture showing the difference in circumstance for people living in drought-stricken parts of the state. Zilla Green

The Bureau has said minor to moderate flood levels are expected at the aforementioned locations this week.

With the recent shower and thunderstorm activity across the region, further river level rises are possible and more heavy falls have been forecast for the Central West over this week.

River levels on the Thomson to Jundah are expected to rise during the week as minor flooding remains at Stonehenge for Tuesday.

Minor flood levels are possible at Jundah during this week as the upstream flood peak moves downstream.

River levels are currently rising at Cooper Creek at Windorah, after being measured at 3.96 metres at 8am Monday morning.

Further rises to the moderate flood level are possible during the week.

River level rises were also recorded in the Western River downstream of Winton over the weekend.

Rainfall totals as high as 193mm were recorded to the west of Winton towards the end of last week, but since then there haven't been any significant falls.

Further rainfall is expected during the next few days in the Diamantina and Western Rivers.