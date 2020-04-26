Menu
A view of smoke coming off Mount Archer, looking from the North Rockhampton Golf course. Picture: FILE
How will planned burning affect North Rocky residents?

Sean Fox
, sean.fox@capnews.com.au
26th Apr 2020 11:05 AM
RESIDENTS in North Rockhampton and surrounding areas should expect planning burning in the Mount Archer State Forest and Flat Top Range Resource Reserve.

The Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service and Partnerships (QPWS) will get to work on the burns tomorrow (Monday, April 27) weather permitting as part of the annual hazard reduction and conservation management program for parks and forests.

As a result, smoke may be seen in the Mount Archer, Rockhampton, Flat Top and New Zealand Gully areas over the coming days with the aim to reduce the volume of forest fuels on ridgetops and create a mosaic pattern of burnt and unburnt areas.

This process will help the intensity of any subsequent wildfires and provide favourable conditions for natural forest regeneration.

Smoke can decrease visibility on roads, so motorists in smoke-affected areas should make sure they drive safely to the conditions.

Visitors and nearby residents should close windows and doors, and keep medications nearby if suffering from a respiratory illness.

For more information, contact QPWS’ Rockhampton office on (07) 4936 0570.

