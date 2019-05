David Lim from the Rockhampton Gelatissimo which has been recently named "Store of the Year”

GELATISSIMO Rockhampton has recently been named "Store of the Year” at the annual Gelatissimo Franchisee Forum out of about 50 Gelatissimo stores across Australia.

And to celebrate, franchisee David Lim will host a Customer Appreciation Day tomorrow with $3 scoops all day to thank their loyal customers.