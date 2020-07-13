How to access program for aspiring Indigenous entrepreneurs

IF YOU are an Indigenous business owner or aspiring entrepreneur with a solid business idea to develop, an online learning experience is being offered giving you.

The learning experience will provide the knowledge and tools to take idea your idea to the next level and create economic opportunities for your community.

Launched today by CQUniversity and Arrow Energy, Whanu Binal is a tailor-made training program for Queensland's Indigenous entrepreneurs, executives, managers and Traditional Owners.

The Program has been designed for an informative, interactive and authentic online learning experience featuring offers a virtual yarning space, Indigenous learning styles, experienced mentors, and networking with peers and business accelerator organisations.

Participants will be supported to custom-build their own portfolio as they take their enterprise or business concept to the next level over a 22-week period.

CQUniversity Vice-President Helen Huntly said participants would have the best mix of virtual workshops, mentoring sessions and online learning.

TOP OF CLASS: CQUni Provost Professor Helen Huntly and Vice-Chancellor of VET Operations Growth Peter Heilbuth received a training award last year.

"They will have great support from our diverse stakeholder and teaching team as well as mentors who have a great track record in their chosen fields," Prof Huntly said.

"We are mapping our program to the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations and we are adopting the core elements of Indigenous pedagogies to ensure application of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples' way of learning, teaching, critical reflection and passing on of knowledge."

Although the partnership with CQU is new, Arrow Energy has run Whanu Binal in various forms since 2013, to support Indigenous businesses and individual workers in its operational footprint.

Deputy Vice-President Indigenous Engagement Professor Adrian Miller thanked Arrow Energy for their support of the project.

"I fully support this project as it provides huge potential for Indigenous business and leadership development," Prof Miller said.

"The program has embedded specific Indigenous curriculum and content, developed by a fantastic project team and academic teaching staff."

ONLINE LEARNING: In partnership with Arrow Energy, CQUniversity is proud to introduce the Whanu Binal Indigenous Entrepreneur Program.

Arrow's Vice President External Relations and Tenure Management Leisa Elder said Whanu Binal had positive flow-on effects for industry and Indigenous communities.

"Through the years, we've had Whanu Binal participants go on to contract to Arrow and to work in the wider Queensland resources industry," Ms Elder said.

"It has been a double-edged benefit - to us and to the participants.

"We've evolved the program as needs have changed and are confident that CQUniversity's approach will deliver what is needed in 2020, including their long-established online delivery methods.

"I am really looking forward to seeing more great outcomes for Indigenous people from our work together with CQUniversity."

The program not only enables participants to access content anytime, anywhere on any device, but also to build a professional support network.

In collaboration with CQU and Arrow, closed media pages enable mentoring to be approached in an innovative environment to cater to current travel restrictions.

The use of a virtual 'yarning circle' will support both learning and development of entrepreneurial 'know how'.

People can apply by submitting an expression of interest via https://www.cqu.edu.au/whanu-binal-indigenous-entrepreneur-program or by emailing WBE@cqu.edu.au.

Mentors are also being sought for the program from CQU's Indigenous alumni.

Please contact alumni-enquiries@cqu.edu.au for more information.

About the Program

The Whanu Binal Indigenous Entrepreneur Program is an online learning experience that has been specifically designed to support Indigenous business owners in the field of business and

entrepreneurship.

The Program is presented through a series of online modules and aims to provide participants with knowledge and tools to help further grow their business and develop economic opportunities for their communities.

What will I learn?

» Business Fundamentals

» Legal Elements of Business Management

» Business Finance

» Marketing for Business

» Leadership and Management in Business

» Innovation

Why should I participate?

The Program will outline the knowledge and skills required to start, grow and consolidate an Indigenous business.

The Program has been designed for an informative, interactive and authentic online learning experience.

Who can participate?

This Program will be offered to Indigenous business owners, managers and aspiring entrepreneurs with a solid business idea. Places are limited and preference will be

given to applicants who identify with Traditional Owner groups in the Surat

and Bowen Basin regions.

The Program is fully subsidised by Arrow Energy.

Contact: WBE@cqu.edu.au