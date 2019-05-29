Menu
Pictured are clients who attended the club's recent masked senior luncheon held at Bauhinia House.
News

How you can come dressed as your favourite Queenslander!

29th May 2019 5:23 PM
THE North Rockhampton Senior Citizens Club based at Bauhinia House holds a seniors event including lunch every Friday from 9.30am-1pm.

Seniors and pensioners are served a morning tea, entertained by a variety of entertainers and served a two-course lunch for a reasonable price.

It is holding a Queensland Day celebration seniors lunch on Friday, June 7 with great entertainment by Nick Jones.

Come dressed up as your favourite Queenslander and you could win a prize.

For bookings and more information, please telephone the club on (07) 4928 2320.

Visitors are welcome.

The accompanying photo shows clients who attended the club's recent masked senior luncheon at Bauhinia House.

