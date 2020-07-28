How you can get your hands on some free plants

FREE native plants are on offer today and during the week for green-thumbed residents.

Rockhampton Regional Council’s Bringing Nature Back program means to promote the planting of native species to preserve Rockhampton’s environment for inhabitants human or otherwise.

The council is giving away three types of plants this week to anybody who visits a customer service centre on Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday.

Environment portfolio spokesman Councillor Donna Kirkland said native plants were vital to the Rockhampton region.

“Trees, shrubs and grasses play an important role in our streets, parks and riparian corridors, as well as in our very own backyards,” she said.

“Not only do they provide food and shelter for wildlife, they give the region its unique character, have adapted to thrive in our area, and provide a cooler and more attractive environment for us to live in.”

The three plants available are the giant palm lily, the holly leaf fuchsia, and the red silky oak.

Those who visit the Rockhampton, Mount Morgan, or Gracemere council customer service centres will get tips on how to plant and care for the plant they choose.

Parks Portfolio spokesman Councillor Cherie Rutherford said the giveaway normally coincided with community tree planting events.

“Usually we would be holding a number of events across the region but Planet Ark made the difficult decision not to run National Tree Day planting events this year,” she said.

“Over 25 million trees have been planted by more than 4 million people at National Tree Day events since 1996.”

National Tree Day is next Sunday, August 2.