How you can help keep Rocky clean this weekend

Come and Clean Up Australia this Sunday. Picture: Jen Tybell

Come and Clean Up Australia this Sunday. Picture: Jen Tybell

Roll up your sleeves and help keep Rockhampton clean on Sunday, with a number of sites registered for Clean Up Australia Day.

Waste and Recycling Portfolio councillor Shane Latcham said it was fantastic to see how many community groups had stepped up to host a site.

Mr Latcham said there were currently 10 sites hosted across the region, from Mount Morgan to Gracemere, Mount Archer, and the Rockhampton CBD.

“This means wherever you are in our region there’s a site near you,” he said.

He said the first 20 groups to register a site had received a $25 Coles voucher to help in hosting a barbecue to celebrate their efforts.

“So, you might even snag a sausage if you head along,” he said.

He said as well as the events on Sunday, nine schools in the had registered and would be carrying out their clean-up activities prior to or after the official day.

“We are fortunate enough to live in a truly beautiful part of the world, and this is a wonderful opportunity to really pitch in as a community and help keep it that way,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to visiting as many clean-up sites as possible this Sunday and getting involved wherever I can.”

To join a site, go to the Clean Up Australia Day website and search your postcode at www.cleanup.org.au.

Clean-up site meeting places:

· Mt Morgan – 1 Railway Parade at 8.30am (hosted by Mount Morgan Promotion and Development Inc)

· Gracemere – Scout Den on 2 James St at 8am (hosted by Gracemere Scouts)

· Rockhampton CBD – Flow Centre under Old Post Office Building on cnr East and Denham Sts at 8am (hosted by Fitzroy Basin Association)

· Rockhampton Riverbank – Victoria Parade riverbank car park next to Fitzroy Bridge at 7.30am (hosted by Rotary)

· Rockhampton Riverbank – Queens Park carpark at 9am

· Moores Creek – Yewdale Park on cnr of Yaamba and Moores Creek roads at 8am (hosted by Pathfinders Youth Group)

· North Rockhampton – Eddie Baker Park at 8.30am (hosted by North Rocky Playground Clean-up Community Team)

· Mt Archer – Car park on Pilbeam Dr at 8.30am (hosted by Mt Archer Scouts)