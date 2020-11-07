Menu
The Petbarn Foundation has announced the launch of its annual Tree of Hope Appeal. Picture: Contributed
How you can help support our furry friends this Christmas

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
7th Nov 2020 4:00 PM
THE Petbarn Foundation has announced the launch of its annual Tree of Hope Appeal to help save the lives of animals in need across Queensland.

With the generosity of the Australian community, The Petbarn Foundation hope to raise $1.2 million through the appeal.

Customers can purchase a $3, $5 or $10 Christmas Tree decoration in store, or online, to help reach this year’s fundraising target.

All funds raised will help more than 50 charities continue their work caring for pets in need.

Petbarn Rockhampton Store Manager, Jeffrey Hickson, said her and her team were incredibly proud to be supporting this year’s appeal.

“We’re always amazed by the generosity of our customers and the support they show for our charity initiatives,” she said.

“This small act of kindness goes such a long way in giving animals the love and care they deserve.”

The Petbarn Foundation’s Tree of Hope Appeal will run from now until December 27.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

