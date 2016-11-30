How you can help those in need this X-mas!

It's a time for giving, a time for sharing, a time for looking out for one another, a time that we tend to associate with children.

It was for those reasons Rochelle Courtenay, creator of Share The Dignity, started the #itsinthebag campaign to look out for women at a time that is typically about managing the needs of the kids.

She wanted to do something for the women that are often forgotten, and who put the needs of others before their own and to make them feel special.

"There are lots of women in need, all over Australia and last year it became apparent to me that we really look after the needs of kids at Christmas time,” Rochelle said.

"So many women are always putting others needs before their own and I wanted to do something for them to show them that someone cares...so I had a spare handbag and lots of un-used gifts and I thought I'd fill the bag and give it to a woman who needed it more than me.”

Rochelle started the #itsinthebag campaign in 2015 and last years campaign saw over 27,000 bags donated and this hear Rochelle and her 1200 volunteers across the country are hoping for 52,000 bags.

"If you have an old handbag that you don't use, then donate it to someone who needs it, and show them that someone cares.” she said.

Rochelle says item like pads, tampons, shampoo, conditioner, whistles, books and toothbrushes are always very popular saying "...you have no idea of the power that a toothbrush has when someone leaves home with nothing but the kids and the clothes on their back...” she said.

"It's the things that we take for granted that make the best gifts...that bag can have the power to change how a woman feels, and we encourage everyone donating to leave a note to let the women who recieves it that they are cared about.”

The #itsinthebag campaign runs from November 19 to December 3, so if you want to donate a bag to a woman in need head to www.sharethedignity.com.au or drop of your bag to one of the collection points in CQ: CQU Rockhampton campus, Coastline Signs & Graphics Yeppoon or Emerald Hospital.