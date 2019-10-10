How you can lose weight, keep it off and win $20k

FOR many, the premise of losing large amounts of weight is a daunting one.

There is so much to sacrifice - after work drinks, Maccas runs and your favourite mid-afternoon snacks.

CQ Nutrition has heard the calls of frustration and understood that, as important as health is, sometimes it’s not enough motivation.

So next month, hefty Central Queenslanders will be able to work out for another cause - a $20,000 grand prize for losing the most amount of body fat within the region.

Dietician Chris Hughes discusses CQ Nutrition's $20k Health Challenge.

Dietician Chris Hughes revealed the idea behind the four-week challenge, which will give $3000 to the runner up and $1000 to the person in third place, with $500 for the top five body fat losses from Mackay, Rockhampton, Yeppoon, Gladstone and the Central Highlands.

“I see a lot of people who will do health challenges at the gym... and they lose weight but as soon as it finishes, the exercise drops and the weight creeps back on because they haven’t learnt anything,” he said.

As part of the challenge, participants will have access to weekly SCOOD online courses and modules, meal plans (including low carb, keto and low kJ options), InBody 570 Body Composition Analyser body fat and muscle tracking, access to an exclusive Facebook group, weekly coaching calls, and details of nearby gyms and personal trainers.

“Weight loss is complicated but the mathematics behind it is the amount of kJs in versus what you burn off,” Mr Hughes said.

Dietician Chris Hughes gives Caitlyn Emery a run-down on CQ Nutrition’s InBody 570 Body Composition Analyser scale.

“There’s no correct diet. It’s all about kJ deficit.”

“Exercise accounts for 10-30 per cent of energy out, with the metabolism making up the remainder.

“We will teach people about 100 per cent of energy coming in so they have the skills to learn how to put food together themselves, while we encouage them as much as possible to do the exercise component. Exercise is slightly more important than diet because of what it does for people mentally.”

With spots filling fast, Mr Hughes said he hopes to hold $20k challenges twice a year, a well as a number of smaller ones to keep people motivated on their journey.

For every kg lost, CQ Nutrition will donate $1 to school breakfast programs.

The biggest winner