How you can meet TV’s Kim McCosker in Rockhampton

COOKING enthusiasts have the opportunity to meet author and entrepreneur, Kim McCosker at Rockhampton’s southside library next month.

The genius behind four cookbooks, she self-published her works after being turned down by major publishers, and has now sold nine million copies which has resulted in her gaining a television show.

Rockhampton Regional Council’s communities chair, Councillor Rose Swadling was delighted that Ms McCosker would share her experiences.

“Kim McCosker is undoubtedly a battler, someone who was turned down again and again before deciding to go for it on her own and becoming an international success story,” she said.

Ms McCosker revealed the Beef Capital was not a new place for her to visit.

“Having grown up in Mundubbera, I had a lot to do with Rockhampton in the 1980s and 1990s, I still have family and friends who live there and can’t wait to return,” she said.

The meet and greet event will be held at Rockhampton’s southside library on Friday, March 6 from 11am to 2pm.

Bringing up Baby

AFTER giving birth to her first child on February 10, Central Queensland’s first daughter of cycling Anna Meares and her partner have taken their newborn home.

Cyclist Anna Meares and her partner with their newborn daughter.

The former Gracemere woman said the arrival of Evelyn Bette Meares Flyger was “better than any medal or title I have ever won”.

New year, new look

BURGER Urge will re-open today after being closed for two weeks for renovations.

It will re-open at 11am today with drinks specials, face painting from 11.30am to 1.30pm and a new shake station.

Kids eat free for the whole month of February with every full-size burger, side and drink deal.

Starstruck

ARRIVING in Rockhampton Airport on Sunday with my Brisbane Broncos bag in tow, I entered the terminal to find the team waiting for their flight after they’d played against the Central Queensland Capras at Browne Park the night before.

A chance meeting with Brisbane Broncos coach, Anthony Seibold at Rockhampton Airport.

I had noticed various team members had checked out the fact I was a supporter, before I gave myself the opportunity of meeting coach Anthony Seibold while the players went through the baggage check.

On another note, the exciting match attracted rugby league legends Wally Lewis and Gordon Tallis to town.

Local finalist

EXPRESS Hair Salon in Yeppoon has been named a finalist in the 2020 Australian Small Business Champion Awards.

The awards gala night will be held in Sydney next month.

It’s a celebration

CENTENARY celebrations are being planned for the Depot Hill State School centenary in September.

A centenary garden is being created and bricks are available to buy and can have family name engraved on them.

Any ex-students are encouraged to email centenary@depothillss.eq.edu.au if they wish to get involved.

Visit the Depot Hill State School centenary Facebook group.

New resident

A BEAUTIFUL art piece of a cockatoo has found a home next to Yeppoon’s Chapter cafe near the Town Centre car park.

This artwork of a beautiful cockatoo has found a home near Yeppoon's Chapter cafe.

Smile like a crocodile

A CROCODILE has been spotted at the Heron Island boat ramp in the Gladstone area this week.

I wonder if this is a regular occurence or a rare sight.